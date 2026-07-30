Gillian Anderson Praises Ryan Coogler, Says He's 'Perfect Person' for 'X-Files' Reboot

The pilot, written and directed by Coogler and starring Himesh Patel and Danielle Deadwyler as new FBI agents, has already filmed in Vancouver, echoing the original series' 1990s production base.

She stays coy about a possible cameo but confirms she has read the script and fully supports Coogler’s vision for the franchise's new era.

Gillian Anderson says Ryan Coogler is the "perfect person" to lead the upcoming X-Files reboot, calling his pilot script "brilliant" and both different and quintessentially X-Files.

Gillian Anderson has given Ryan Coogler her full support on the upcoming X-Files reboot he's working on. Anderson, who starred opposite David Duchovny in the original show, created by Chris Carter, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the planned reboot, which was confirmed in February and may air on Hulu. Himesh Patel and Danielle Deadwyler will lead the sci-fi series as highly accomplished FBI agents who "form an unlikely bond when they are assigned to a long-shuttered division devoted to cases involving unexplained phenomena," per TV Guide.

While Anderson played coy about the potential of making a cameo, she told ET that she "cannot think of a better person to take the helm" than Coogler. "I cannot wait to see it 'cause I think that he's extraordinary," the actor said. "And I've read the script that he wrote and it's brilliant. I was impressed by how different and yet how quintessentially [X-Files] it was." Last year, Coogler confirmed to Variety that he had spoken to Anderson and shared his hope that she would be a part of the project. "She’s incredible and fingers crossed there," he told the outlet. "We’re going to try to make something really great, bro, and make something for the real 'X-Files' fans and maybe find some new ones." Duchovny spoke to The Hollywood Reporter in April about the reboot, admitting that while he hasn’t read the pilot script, there have “been talks" about a possible cameo.

The pilot, written and directed by Coogler, was filmed in Vancouver, the same location where the original series filmed its first five seasons in the 1990s. Filming the series came months after Coogler's critically acclaimed movie, Sinners, struck gold at the 98th Academy Awards, winning in the categories of Best Cinematography and Best Original Screenplay.