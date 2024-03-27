Ye Posting "No More Parties in LA" Has Fans Debating If He Was Shading Diddy or Supporting Kendrick

The much-discussed track originally appeared on Ye's 2016 album 'The Life of Pablo.'

Mar 27, 2024
Three male musicians in distinct outfits; left in a monochromatic tracksuit, middle with a puffer jacket, right in a layered athletic ensemble
Images via Getty/Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, Getty/MEGA/GC Images, and Getty/Christopher Polk/Billboard
Three male musicians in distinct outfits; left in a monochromatic tracksuit, middle with a puffer jacket, right in a layered athletic ensemble
Images via Getty/Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, Getty/MEGA/GC Images, and Getty/Christopher Polk/Billboard

A song off Ye’s 2016 album The Life of Pablo is back in headlines this week amid ongoing Big 3 debates.

Without comment, Ye shared the Apple Music link to his and Kendrick Lamar's "No More Parties in LA" to Instagram on Tuesday, followed shortly after by a photo showing an apparent recording session in progress. Neither update included text or further clarification from Ye.

Promotional image for Kanye West&#x27;s album &quot;The Life of Pablo&quot; featuring song list and play button
Image via Ye on Instagram
Home music production setup with laptop, audio interface, and studio monitor near a keyboard and chair
Image via Ye on Instagram

Very quickly, however, fans started to speculate that the "Parties" reference could be Ye's subtle way of showing support for Kendrick following his much-discussed verse on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That." In that song, of course, Kendrick takes shots at "First Person Shooter" collaborators Drake and J. Cole, at one point rapping "motherfuck the Big 3."

Prior to uniting on wax in 2016, Ye and Kendrick went on tour together during the former's Yeezus era. Kendrick is also among those who received writing credit on Ye's Paul McCartney-featuring 2015 single "All Day."

View this video on YouTube
Video via Ye

Ye's own issues with Drake are well-documented, with the "Summer Games" sequel denier most recently being mentioned amid talk of the Playboi Carti and Rich the Kid-featuring "Carnival" going No. 1. As for Cole, fans will note that he seemingly alluded to Ye in his 2016 track "False Prophets."

Twitter: @CrAstro2

Twitter: @AyyBeeDee38

Twitter: @D_kube

Twitter: @DebatingHipHop_

Twitter: @Red306_official

Others were more convinced that Ye had shared the song as a reaction to recent Diddy developments. This week, the Bad Boy Records founder, who's facing sexual assault allegations and several lawsuits, saw his homes in the Miami and Los Angeles areas being raided by authorities. As previously reported, a lawyer for Diddy later called the raids "a gross overuse of military-level force."

Twitter: @GzzUp_

Twitter: @tonyzampana

Twitter: @KondrackLemor2

Also making the rounds in recent weeks is an alleged screenshot of a text message Ye previously shared to social media in 2022. In the alleged text exchange with Diddy, Ye declined a meeting, saying, "Fuuuuuck you, you fed." At the time, Ye was fresh off his "white lives matter" controversy in Paris.

an instagram screenshot of a text message
Image via Ye on Instagram

More recently, Ye rapped about being "Puff Daddy rich" and "Me Too-me rich" in the aforementioned "Carnival."

View this video on YouTube

Next for Ye is his and Ty Dolla Sign's second of three planned volumes in the duo's Vultures series, the first entry of which spent back-to-back weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 earlier this year.

YeKanye WestDiddyKendrick LamarThe Life Of PabloSongsInstagramDrakeJ. Cole

Latest in Music