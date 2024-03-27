Ye Posting "No More Parties in LA" Has Fans Debating If He Was Shading Diddy or Supporting Kendrick

A song off Ye’s 2016 album The Life of Pablo is back in headlines this week amid ongoing Big 3 debates.
Without comment, Ye shared the Apple Music link to his and Kendrick Lamar's "No More Parties in LA" to Instagram on Tuesday, followed shortly after by a photo showing an apparent recording session in progress. Neither update included text or further clarification from Ye.
Very quickly, however, fans started to speculate that the "Parties" reference could be Ye's subtle way of showing support for Kendrick following his much-discussed verse on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That." In that song, of course, Kendrick takes shots at "First Person Shooter" collaborators Drake and J. Cole, at one point rapping "motherfuck the Big 3."
Prior to uniting on wax in 2016, Ye and Kendrick went on tour together during the former's Yeezus era. Kendrick is also among those who received writing credit on Ye's Paul McCartney-featuring 2015 single "All Day."
Ye's own issues with Drake are well-documented, with the "Summer Games" sequel denier most recently being mentioned amid talk of the Playboi Carti and Rich the Kid-featuring "Carnival" going No. 1. As for Cole, fans will note that he seemingly alluded to Ye in his 2016 track "False Prophets."
Others were more convinced that Ye had shared the song as a reaction to recent Diddy developments. This week, the Bad Boy Records founder, who's facing sexual assault allegations and several lawsuits, saw his homes in the Miami and Los Angeles areas being raided by authorities. As previously reported, a lawyer for Diddy later called the raids "a gross overuse of military-level force."
Also making the rounds in recent weeks is an alleged screenshot of a text message Ye previously shared to social media in 2022. In the alleged text exchange with Diddy, Ye declined a meeting, saying, "Fuuuuuck you, you fed." At the time, Ye was fresh off his "white lives matter" controversy in Paris.
More recently, Ye rapped about being "Puff Daddy rich" and "Me Too-me rich" in the aforementioned "Carnival."
Next for Ye is his and Ty Dolla Sign's second of three planned volumes in the duo's Vultures series, the first entry of which spent back-to-back weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 earlier this year.