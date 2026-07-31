DDG Addresses Former Cameraman Who Supposedly Quit Over Low Pay

DDG is in search of a new cameraman after the previous one left for reasons that the streamer decided to discuss publicly earlier this week.
Prior to announcing the official cameraman tryouts on his Kick stream on Tuesday (July 28), DDG reflected on the situation involving the departure of his now-former camera guy.
“I seen some shit, it made me be like, ‘I made the right decision,’” he said.
DDG implied that the cameraman was unhappy with how much he was getting paid. The streamer explained his justification for the salary, saying, “No cameraman would ever make as much money as the n**** they’re filming.”
DDG used an analogy of a fast food chain employee complaining about the owner earning more than them.
“A n***a that’s working at McDonald’s, Checkers, In-N-Out, when they making them burgers, you think they think in their head, ‘Damn bro, I don’t wanna make these burgers no more because the n***a that own In-N-Out, the n***a that worked hard as fuck to get to this point in his life to make this much money is making more than me. It’s not fair,’” he said. “‘Oh, I made 20 burgers today, I need more money.’ No. It’s not what it is.”
DDG maintained that working as his cameraman means “you live a beautiful life,” adding, “You travel the world, you meet the coolest people in the world. Every n***a that ever worked for me would tell you that.”
DDG argued that his employees may not be making big bucks, but the rapper and streamer is spending money on them elsewhere.
“I’m not finna go above and beyond paying a motherfucker just because I’m making more money. It makes no sense,” he said. “This is a business. It’s not how businesses work. Just because you’re an individual doesn’t mean that I don’t operate like a business.”
DDG will begin the search for a new cameraman on Sunday. The application asks candidates to list their workout frequency, “military/tactical experience,” and swimming ability, in addition to their ability to “read and monitor live chat” while filming.