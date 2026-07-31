DDG Addresses Former Cameraman Who Supposedly Quit Over Low Pay

DDG is in search of a new cameraman after the previous one left for reasons that the streamer decided to discuss publicly earlier this week.

Prior to announcing the official cameraman tryouts on his Kick stream on Tuesday (July 28), DDG reflected on the situation involving the departure of his now-former camera guy.

“I seen some shit, it made me be like, ‘I made the right decision,’” he said.

DDG implied that the cameraman was unhappy with how much he was getting paid. The streamer explained his justification for the salary, saying, “No cameraman would ever make as much money as the n**** they’re filming.”

DDG used an analogy of a fast food chain employee complaining about the owner earning more than them.