Rick Ross Implores 'White Boy' Drake Not to Respond to Kendrick Lamar Diss

Rick Ross doesn’t think "white boy" Drake should bother with a response to Kendrick Lamar’s latest diss track.

K.Dot, 36, officially re-entered the ring on Tuesday with “Euphoria,” his rebuttal to 37-year-old Drake’s “Push Ups.” In the six-minute diss, Kendrick critiques Drizzy’s Blackness, career, and even his personal life, referencing his son Adonis and his beef with Pusha T.

“Do they even have Wi-Fi on their cargo plane? He may not even heard this yet,” said Rozay, 48, on his Instagram Stories. “But look white boy, I know we not friends but let me give you this advice, 'cause you ain't got nobody around you, or you ain't got no real n***as around you, let me just put it like that—ain't no real n***as.”