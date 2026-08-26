Music

Jay-Z and Rick Rubin's HBO Docuseries: Here's When It's Dropping

The eight-part 'JAŸ-Z IN 8' docuseries now has a release date, plus a new trailer.

Jay-Z will be going deep on tracks from Reasonable Doubt, The Black Album, Watch the Throne, and more in an upcoming HBO Max docuseries directed by “99 Problems” producer Rick Rubin.

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While fans were already made aware of the impending series earlier this summer, what’s new as of today (Aug. 26) is that we now have a release date: Sept. 18. A freshly unveiled trailer, meanwhile, also gives a bit more of a hint at what, exactly, we can expect from the eight-part one-on-one.

Billed as an “intimate reflection on his storied career,” JAŸ-Z IN 8 will find the 25-time Grammy winner sitting down with Rubin, himself a nine-time winner, to look back on key tracks from across his catalog. Specific songs confirmed to be given the deep-dive treatment include “Brooklyn’s Finest,” “4:44,” and, of course, “99 Problems.”

Following the premiere on Sept. 18, new episodes will debut weekly, two at a time. Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya, notably, is an executive producer on the project alongside HOV and Rubin. Format-wise, the series appears to be taking a similar approach as another Rubin-led series, 2021’s Paul McCartney-focused McCartney 3, 2, 1.

Presumably, a lengthier trailer will arrive before the September premiere, but the latest glimpse offers a few choice quotes. For one, HOV points to a specific period in his childhood that he sees in retrospect as the moment he became “obsessed” with writing.

In another, he looks back on a feeling of surprise he felt at the reality of how far rap was able to reach, asking, “How powerful is this music?”

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