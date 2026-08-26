Jay-Z and Rick Rubin's HBO Docuseries: Here's When It's Dropping

Jay-Z will be going deep on tracks from Reasonable Doubt, The Black Album, Watch the Throne, and more in an upcoming HBO Max docuseries directed by “99 Problems” producer Rick Rubin.

While fans were already made aware of the impending series earlier this summer, what’s new as of today (Aug. 26) is that we now have a release date: Sept. 18. A freshly unveiled trailer, meanwhile, also gives a bit more of a hint at what, exactly, we can expect from the eight-part one-on-one.

Billed as an “intimate reflection on his storied career,” JAŸ-Z IN 8 will find the 25-time Grammy winner sitting down with Rubin, himself a nine-time winner, to look back on key tracks from across his catalog. Specific songs confirmed to be given the deep-dive treatment include “Brooklyn’s Finest,” “4:44,” and, of course, “99 Problems.”