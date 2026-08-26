Charania also discusses the scoop he missed during a rare 20-minute break from his phone, his occasional use of ChatGPT for grammar checks, and Stephen Curry’s goal of retiring with the Warriors.

When it comes to the NBA, the news isn’t official until Shams tweets it. The 32-year-old journalist has gone from breaking news in between college classes—check out his Complex feature from 2016!—to breaking the internet whenever he reports the latest blockbuster trade or free agent signing. As the senior NBA Insider at ESPN, Shams, one of the most powerful people in sports media, is glued to his iPhone 24/7, developing sources, checking in on contacts, calling, emailing, texting. Sound exhausting? There’s nothing he’d rather do. “I feel like this is a league that [has to be] covered 24/7, 365,” Charania tells Complex. “There’s no amount of time that goes by where there’s not something going on—and that’s the part that I love about it.” Read more about Charnia’s professional journey below, and check out the full 2026 Sports Media Power Ranking here.

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How are you?

I'm good. I'm good. Just in Chicago right now, my home city and it’s been a day between Russ retiring and the Lakers sale and just stuff I'm tracking.

Who says August is a dead time in the Association?

Exactly. It never is. You always have to be ready. How would you describe the last 12 months of your career? What would you say would be your biggest win or the thing that stands out?

A whirlwind of fun, excitement, staying on my toes, collaborating with everyone at ESPN, from editors to writers to television. I think back to when I started in October 2024 and the strides I've made as a reporter, as a writer, and as an on-air person. I credit the people that I've worked with for uplifting me. I've felt supported from the moment I got here. The biggest story of late summer was LeBron [James] signing with Philly. Can you walk me through how you found out before posting the news? Also, what was your reaction to his decision?

Shock, stunned, I knew the Sixers were very, very involved. . . Obviously LeBron and his inner circle of Rich Paul and Maverick Carter did everything to keep this tight-knit until LeBron was ready. But I found out about 10, 15 minutes before that it was coming. Then it was just about making the rounds of calls to figure it out. Okay, he's made his decision. It's about to come out. Now where is it landing? It was an 11:30 a.m. eastern time announcement. I found out, maybe 5-10 minutes before that it was definitively the Sixers and it was just go-time from there. So, I’m sure you’re aware there are several Shams parody accounts posting on Twitter. I actually got fooled by one yesterday. The trade was Aaron Gordon to the Lakers for Vanderbilt, Knecht, and two second rounders. That sounded too good to be true.

That must be why someone asked me the other day, "Did you report Aaron Gordon got traded?" I was like, "What are you talking about?" It's not on my page. If it's not on my page, it's not coming from me. I'm always putting myself in the position of the fan, and want them to get the proper information. So in that way, I would hope that there's a way to weed out those accounts just from the perspective of the fans getting the right information and not getting misinformation. But yeah, I have people sending them to me. Some of them get a ton of traction, get a ton of views, get a ton of engagement. I think it's very easy to get fooled. I would just tell people to turn on my notifications on my real Twitter and to get the ESPN app notifications.

So it's definitely not the best for users to deal with the misinformation, but I don't know if I should be flattered or concerned. You've been doing this since high school. Have you had any job other than breaking NBA news?

No, these are the questions no one asks, and so I'd love to get into this. So I had a job at a hospital nearby from junior year of high school through freshman year of college, I worked as a unit concierge, which is basically like a secretary of a hospital unit. So that's where I interacted with doctors, nurses, PCTs [patient care technician], physicians, ordering medication, medicine, tending to patients, answering a ton of calls, paperwork. The major reason I had that job is because my mom, who's a nurse and a big part of my life, wanted me to go down that road into the medical field. She definitely felt like that was going to be a stable route for me. I applied, I got it, and I gave it a shot. At the same time what I'm leaving out is I was always on my email. I was in the early stages of developing sources and I was always sending emails and texts and had my phone out all the time. I don't think I got in trouble for it, but I definitely was trying to multitask. There was actually another job too. I applied to a Bed, Bath & Beyond during high school and college. I really wanted a job there. It was right across the street from where I lived. I got turned down. I wanted that job so bad because it was near my house.

Just because of the proximity?

It was literally a block away from my house! It was right across the street. I believe it paid decently as well. But I wouldn't have to drive. I could just walk to work. Good hours, good pay. Yeah, and it felt easy enough to navigate that job versus working at a hospital. And so yeah, I really, really wanted it. What else young reporters can learn from your story?

I think just the perseverance and not needing a connection to try to chart your own path and learning that it is good to be adaptable as well, especially in today's environment where there's so many different paths for the youth of America to progress, whether you want to create content, whether you want to be on air, on TV. I had no imaginations of being on TV when I was starting out in high school back in 2010, 2011. I just wanted to write. And so I was writing 5, 6, 7,000 words a day to try to find my voice. And so I do believe writing is the best form of getting your foot through the door because that can help you find your voice no matter what you're trying to get into, whether it's doing videos, whether it's doing broadcasts, or continuing to write. Do you still hoop? How often?

I do play basketball from time to time. I just played in a league with my brother. He needed a body. And so I subbed in for a few weeks for him for a few weekends. And I can say I averaged 10.75 points and about four assists over four games that I played over the span of three weekends. So again, I'm definitely not in my prime, but I'm trying to be productive when I play. But the time is the most critical part. Sometimes I just can't seem to figure it out. Do you use AI at work?

I mean, I guess ChatGPT if I need help with grammar, I guess. You never can have too many eyes to make sure. The thing that I hate, that I have the most disdain for is typos. And so there's always moments to clean that up. Sometimes I'll shoot [copy to] my editors and ChatGPT at the same time and ask, “Does the grammar look good?” Recent power purchase?

The only power purchase I care for is the new iPhone, so whatever model the new iPhone.

You get a new phone each time the new model is released?

Yes. I’m first in line. Is there a scoop you missed out on that pissed you off the most?

You always remember those. I'll say a couple seasons ago, there was a coach that was fired and I was on a trip with my family and I was away from my phone maybe 20 minutes out of the whole three or four-day trip. And during those 20 minutes this happened and I looked at my phone and had unread messages and missed calls. Obviously I was kicking myself the rest of the trip. Do you remember the coach?

I do but don't know if I want to say his name. Will Steph Curry still be a Warrior after next year's trade deadline?

The only goal that Stephen Curry has in mind is to retire as a Warrior. So, last night the algorithm fed me a clip of KD ice grilling you in press row after scoring a bucket. What’s the story behind that?

Was that the Sixers-Nets game?

I think so.

Yeah. No, I think the camera angle did a great job making it look that way. I don't remember. That's not to say that I have not been grilled by anyone in the industry before.