Kai Cenat Says Woman Drove to His House, Claimed He's Father of Her Child: 'This Baby a Paid Actor'

Kai Cenat says he was confronted by a woman claiming he was the father of her two-year-old daughter.

The 24-year-old Twitch streamer shared the story during a recent livestream and shared footage he took with his phone with the chat.

Cenat recalled that the unknown woman, who identified herself as Yasmin, arrived to his gate at 10 a.m. with the young girl in tow, telling him she had driven 15 hours to confront him.

On the footage, which Cenat screens near the three-minute mark in the video linked below, Cenat can be heard telling the woman directly: "That is not my daughter. No, it’s not. Who's the mother? I've never seen you in my life.”