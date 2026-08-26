Pop Culture

Kai Cenat Says Woman Drove to His House, Claimed He's Father of Her Child: 'This Baby a Paid Actor'

Cenat flatly denied the claim and shared footage of the confrontation on stream.

Kai Cenat with short curly hair wearing a black sequined jacket poses on a red carpet with a dark backdrop featuring golden elements.
Image via Julian Hamilton/FilmMagic

Kai Cenat says he was confronted by a woman claiming he was the father of her two-year-old daughter.

The 24-year-old Twitch streamer shared the story during a recent livestream and shared footage he took with his phone with the chat.

Cenat recalled that the unknown woman, who identified herself as Yasmin, arrived to his gate at 10 a.m. with the young girl in tow, telling him she had driven 15 hours to confront him.

On the footage, which Cenat screens near the three-minute mark in the video linked below, Cenat can be heard telling the woman directly: "That is not my daughter. No, it’s not. Who's the mother? I've never seen you in my life.”

The woman confirmed that the child is two years old, leading Cenat to point out that he was in a relationship “for the last two years” in an effort to dismiss her claim.

The moment that most deepened Cenat’s suspicions came when he asked the child who her father was.

“Y’all want to know the crazy thing? I didn't even catch it on camera,” he said. “Bro, I look at the baby. I said, ‘Baby, who's your father?’ … She say, ‘You.’ I say, ‘Oh, she trained the baby.’ Like, this baby a paid actor. Word to my mother.”

Neither Cenat nor his security opened the gate. His friend Davis arrived mid-confrontation, read the situation immediately, and hopped the fence to block anyone from slipping through.

In the end, the streamer claims he gave them snacks and water and that he ordered them an Uber back to their hotel in part because the “daughter looks so innocent.”

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