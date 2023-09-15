Nas and Hit-Boy are concluding their streak of collaborative albums with the release of Magic 3.

The project, which arrived this evening to celebrate the rapper's birthday, marks the pair's sixth collaborative LP in three years. The 15-track album boasts just one feature, from Lil Wayne on "Never Die."

In an Instagram post revealing the cover, Nas wrote, "I want to thank everyone for taking this ride with @hitboy & I. It’s been nothing short of Magical! The Album Drops On My Birthday. ... Forever Grateful, Enjoy!!"