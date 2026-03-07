Drake Reacts After Rick Ross Plays His Verse on "Aston Martin Music" at Show

The uneasy relationship between Drake and Rick Ross continues to play out in public, this time during a live performance of one of their biggest collaborations.

At a show, Ross performed the duo's hit Aston Martin Music and addressed the crowd before Drake's verse came in. Instead of skipping the part entirely, Ross let the track play and joked with the audience.

"We gonna let Drake sing a little," he told the crowd as the verse began.

The moment quickly circulated online, eventually catching Drake's attention. The rapper responded to the clip on social media, posted by the RapMusic account, after the video began making the rounds.