Music

Drake Reacts After Rick Ross Plays His Verse on "Aston Martin Music" at Show

The moment comes amid tensions between Drake and Rick Ross, which have continued since their 2024 rap feud.

Drake in a blue suit and bow tie sits next to Rick Ross in sunglasses and a black shirt, surrounded by a group of people.
(Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The uneasy relationship between Drake and Rick Ross continues to play out in public, this time during a live performance of one of their biggest collaborations.

At a show, Ross performed the duo's hit Aston Martin Music and addressed the crowd before Drake's verse came in. Instead of skipping the part entirely, Ross let the track play and joked with the audience.

"We gonna let Drake sing a little," he told the crowd as the verse began.

The moment quickly circulated online, eventually catching Drake's attention. The rapper responded to the clip on social media, posted by the RapMusic account, after the video began making the rounds.

Despite their long list of collaborations over the years, Drake and Ross have been at odds since 2024, when tensions erupted amid the broader feud sparked by Kendrick Lamar's diss track "Like That." Around that same time, Ross publicly criticized Drake and accused him of sending a cease-and-desist over the song "Splash Brothers," a collaboration involving French Montana.

Ross took personal shots at Drake during the back-and-forth, referencing his background and other rumors circulating online. Drizzy eventually responded in his own diss tracks as the conflict with Lamar escalated and pulled several artists into the wider feud.

Given Rozay and Drake’s extensive musical history, including hits like "Aston Martin Music," "Lord Knows," and "Stay Schemin'," their ongoing tension has made moments like Ross performing their songs onstage particularly notable for fans.

Still, Ross has suggested the situation might not be as serious as it appears. In a previous interview with Bootleg Kev, the Miami rapper downplayed the feud, saying the issues between them weren't all that concerning.

"Real n****s stay real," Ross said at the time. "Was it something really deep? Nah."

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