People Are Joking About the State of DJ Khaled's Career in Wake of Beefs Involving His Most Frequent Collaborators

Despite what seems like an effort to stay neutral in hip-hop's ongoing civil war, DJ Khaled has suddenly entered the chat.
It hasn't been lost on people that many of Khaled's longtime collaborators are beefing, which led to a flurry of tweets in which people are jokingly speculating about the toll it's all taking on the hip-hop impresario.
People used GIFs of Khaled shedding tears to suggest that he's coming to terms with the fact that his career might be ending based on the fact that with all of his collaborators feuding, he'll never be able to make another album again.
Rick Ross even mentioned Khaled in his Instagram Story in which he called out Drake for allegedly getting a nose job. That led to even more jokes from people online, with one person tweeting, "DJ Khaled on the phone right now BEGGING Rick Ross to leave him out of it. He NEEDS those 2 features from Drake."
This all comes after Drake unleashed "Push Ups (Drop & Give Me Fifty)," in which he responded to all the subliminal disses that Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin, Rick Ross, and more have thrown his way over the last few weeks. Hours after that track surfaced online, Ross took things a step further by dropping "Champagne Moments," where he called Drizzy a "white boy" and claimed he got a BBL and nose job.
Some of Khaled's biggest hits have come from records featuring both Drake and Ross. Khaled's first Billboard Hot 100 top 10 single, "I'm on One" featured Drake, Rick Ross, and Lil Wayne, and he earned a Top 40 single with "No New Friends" featuring the same crew of rappers.
In 2017, Ross actually came to Khaled's defense when he dissed Birdman and his business practices on "Idols Become Rivals." On the song, Ross said Birdman caused Khaled "pain" and put him "in a hole," which he further explained during an interview with Billboard.
"I felt the pain, and it wasn't my money, but just by me watching and what took place and me being supportive, me being there for [Khaled], me being there for anything he needed, I was there for him," Ross said.
Check out more reactions to people joking about DJ Khaled's well-being amid all the beef between his friends below.