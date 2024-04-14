People Are Joking About the State of DJ Khaled's Career in Wake of Beefs Involving His Most Frequent Collaborators

Despite what seems like an effort to stay neutral in hip-hop's ongoing civil war, DJ Khaled has suddenly entered the chat.

It hasn't been lost on people that many of Khaled's longtime collaborators are beefing, which led to a flurry of tweets in which people are jokingly speculating about the toll it's all taking on the hip-hop impresario.

People used GIFs of Khaled shedding tears to suggest that he's coming to terms with the fact that his career might be ending based on the fact that with all of his collaborators feuding, he'll never be able to make another album again.