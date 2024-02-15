DJ Khaled Pulled Over By Police in Golf Cart, Possibly Ticketed

In other Khaled-related news, in an interview with Shannon Sharpe from last November, Khaled shared his side of an awkward meeting with Tony Yayo at the peak of 50 Cent and Fat Joe’s beef in the mid-aughts. Khaled’s comments came after Yayo addressed the incident in a Drink Champs episode from last year.

Yayo told N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN that when he went to shake Khaled’s hand, he pulled his hand away and said, "'DJ Khaled! Get the fuck outta here!'"

Khaled explained why he did that, saying he didn’t want to deepen Fif and Joe’s feud. "At that time, you know, I work at a radio station," Khaled said. "Everybody's welcome at a radio station, so you can never involve them type of situations and I understood that, and I've always been somebody that showed love. When they told me he was coming up I was like, 'Wow... Him and my man don't get along.'"

He explained that he views Fat Joe as his “brother,” which made the situation even more difficult for him. He thought about taking the day off but he didn’t want it to appear as if he was avoiding conflict.

"By the way, it's all love now, everybody's all love now," he added. "I have no problem with nobody, I want to make that clear. I love everyone. We know that was when we were younger. He did come shake my hand, I told him I can't do that. I just told him I couldn't do it."