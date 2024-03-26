Will Smith and Martin Lawrence on DJ Khaled Going Full Method for 'Bad Boys' Role: 'He Took It Real Serious'

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have revealed DJ Khaled came prepared for his movie role in 2020's Bad Boys for Life.

In an interview on 360 with Speedy Morman, the Bad Boys film veterans reflected on Khaled's all-star appearance in the third film. The Miami native starred as Manny, a shady butcher with ties to Miami's crime scene.

According to Smith and Lawrence, Khaled showed a crazy amount of dedication to his role. He didn't just show up on set, he arrived ready to work, even going so far as to engage in method acting, a technique that involves staying in character even when the cameras aren't rolling.

"Khaled was doing full method acting," Smith said. "He was like in character walking to set and all of that."

Lawrence and Smith also shared their experiences working with Khaled, highlighting his enthusiasm. Lawrence mentioned Khaled's habit of yelling out his lines on set, while Smith praised his commitment to the role, stating that he was a joy to have on set.