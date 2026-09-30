Music

Diplo Plays Unreleased Song on PlaqueBoyMax’s Stream Featuring Verse From XXXTentacion

Diplo called the unreleased XXXTentacion collaboration one of his favorite tracks.

Diplo in sunglasses and a tank top, and XXXTentacion performing shirtless with tattoos and a microphone.
(Photo by Michael Simon/Getty Images for essie), (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Key Takeaways

  • Diplo played an unreleased XXXTENTACION collaboration known as “hit it” during PlaqueBoyMax’s “In the Booth” livestream and called it one of his favorites.
  • Clips of XXXTENTACION’s unheard verse quickly spread across social media, but Diplo did not say whether the track will receive an official release.
  • Diplo and XXXTENTACION previously collaborated on 2017’s “Looking for a Star” but released no other official records together before the rapper’s death.

Diplo surprised viewers during PlaqueBoyMax's livestream by playing an unreleased collaboration featuring the late XXXTentacion

During Max's "In the Booth" segment, the Grammy-winning producer played the vaulted track, which has been referred to as "hit it," and told those in the room that it was one of his favorites. Clips of XXXTentacion's unheard verse quickly began circulating across social media following the stream.

The track offers another glimpse into Diplo and XXXTentacion's limited work together. The two previously collaborated on "Looking for a Star," released in 2017, but never followed it with another official record before XXXTentacion's death. Diplo did not reveal whether the newly previewed song will receive an official release.

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