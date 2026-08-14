Hit-Boy's 'HITStory' Finally Arrives on Streaming Alongside Star-Studded Sequel

Hit-Boy has delivered a musical one-two punch, dropping off a pair of projects guaranteed to satisfy both new and old fans.

On Friday (August 14), the "N***as in Paris" hitmaker released new album HITStory 2: Success Is a Dirty Word, which features guest spots from Quavo, Dom Kennedy, Ab-Soul, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

But what may be more exciting to longtime fans of the producer is the fact that he also added his debut mixtape, HITStory, to streaming services for the first time since its release 14 years ago.

Originally only made available to download on sites like DatPiff back in 2012, the 11-track project was the first time fans got to hear Hit-Boy showcase his rapping skills on a full-length effort. With features from Big Sean, Kid Cudi, 2 Chainz, John Legend, and more, it came a year after the success of "N***as in Paris."

While some mixtapes over the past few years that have been re-released on streaming have had to cut tracks or re-record them due to sample clearance issues, HITStory for the most part seems fully in tact. The only clear visible change is the addition of a narrator on the opening title track.