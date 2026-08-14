GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

Hit-Boy's 'HITStory' Finally Arrives on Streaming Alongside Star-Studded Sequel

The super producer's debut mixtape is now available to stream 14 years after its initial release.

Hit-Boy.
Paul Archuleta/Getty Images for Complex

Key Takeaways

  • Hit-Boy drops new album HITStory 2: Success Is a Dirty Word, stacking features from Quavo, Dom Kennedy, Ab-Soul, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.
  • He also puts his 2012 debut mixtape HITStory on streaming for the first time, preserving its Big Sean, Kid Cudi, 2 Chainz, and John Legend collabs with only a minor narration tweak.

Hit-Boy has delivered a musical one-two punch, dropping off a pair of projects guaranteed to satisfy both new and old fans.

On Friday (August 14), the "N***as in Paris" hitmaker released new album HITStory 2: Success Is a Dirty Word, which features guest spots from Quavo, Dom Kennedy, Ab-Soul, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

But what may be more exciting to longtime fans of the producer is the fact that he also added his debut mixtape, HITStory, to streaming services for the first time since its release 14 years ago.

Originally only made available to download on sites like DatPiff back in 2012, the 11-track project was the first time fans got to hear Hit-Boy showcase his rapping skills on a full-length effort. With features from Big Sean, Kid Cudi, 2 Chainz, John Legend, and more, it came a year after the success of "N***as in Paris."

While some mixtapes over the past few years that have been re-released on streaming have had to cut tracks or re-record them due to sample clearance issues, HITStory for the most part seems fully in tact. The only clear visible change is the addition of a narrator on the opening title track.

Stream both projects below — and you can cop them together here.

Related Stories

Mike Will Made-It and Hit-Boy face each other, with a stylized "V" between them. Mike wears a cap; Hit-Boy wears sunglasses.
Music

Mike WiLL Made-It vs. Hit-Boy: Every Song Featured in Producers' VERZUZ Face-Off

VERZUZ is back again, this time welcoming producers Mike WiLL Made-It and Hit-Boy to the global stage.

Trace William Cowen196 days ago
Hit-Boy wearing a red beanie, sunglasses, a red and gray jacket, and a black shirt with layered necklaces, posing on a red carpet.
Music

Hit-Boy Tells Young Producers to Keep Hustling After Jay-Z Performs a Beat He Made at 24

The Grammy-winning producer reflected on catalog longevity and creative freedom after watching Jay-Z perform "N****s in Paris" and "Clique" at his sold-out Yankee Stadium residency.

Mark Elibert30 days ago
Producer and rapper Hit-Boy attends Hollywood Confidential x Loretta Devine: A Moment To Exhale With Our 'Dreamgirl' at Saban Theatre on February 27, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Music

Hit-Boy Marks 15 Years of Ye and Jay-Z’s ‘Watch the Throne' by Playing OG “N****s in Paris” Session

The producer and rapper recently encouraged young producers to "keep hustling" after Jay-Z performed "N***as in Paris" and "Clique" at Yankee Stadium.

Joe Price5 days ago

Trending

1
MusicThe 10 Best Joe Songs of All Time, Ranked
2
StyleKanye West Declares Yeezy the 'Apple of Clothing' After YS-01 Slides Sell Out
3
Sneakers50 Cent's G-Unit G6 Reebok Returns: Here's How to Get Your Hands on a Pair
4
SportsDelonte West Gives Update From West Palm Beach: 'Living the Good Life'
5
Pop CultureFriend Launches GoFundMe for Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Widow Amid Estate Battle
6
StyleALO Recruits Kylie Jenner for New Quiet Confidence Campaign

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App