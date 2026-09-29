PlaqueBoyMax Says He Used to Twerk in the Mirror: ‘We’ve All Done This’

During a recent Twitch stream, PlaqueBoyMax admitted he used to twerk in front of a mirror when he was younger.

While listening to a club remix of Drake’s No. 1 hit “Janice STFU,” the 23-year-old streamer noticed a comment from a fan. “‘We know you be twerking?’ Nah, I don’t twerk no more,” he said, as seen in a clip below. “I used to twerk in the mirror sometimes, randomly, but I do not do that shit no more, n***a.”

He said he only did it when he was a kid, and suggested that everyone at some point did it when twerking was a huge trending topic online. “Don’t be weird… We’ve all done this,” he continued. “I’m not finna sit here and argue with y’all, not gonna lie. … Bro, I hate when y’all act too good for shit. It’s okay, bro. N***as just be on some random shit sometimes, n***a.”