Pop Culture

PlaqueBoyMax Says He Used to Twerk in the Mirror: ‘We’ve All Done This’

During a recent stream, PlaqueBoyMax recalled twerking in the mirror when he was younger.

PlaqueBoyMax visits Red Bull Mirage during Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 11, 2026 in Indio, California.
Presley Ann / Stringer via Getty Images

During a recent Twitch stream, PlaqueBoyMax admitted he used to twerk in front of a mirror when he was younger.

While listening to a club remix of Drake’s No. 1 hit “Janice STFU,” the 23-year-old streamer noticed a comment from a fan. “‘We know you be twerking?’ Nah, I don’t twerk no more,” he said, as seen in a clip below. “I used to twerk in the mirror sometimes, randomly, but I do not do that shit no more, n***a.”

He said he only did it when he was a kid, and suggested that everyone at some point did it when twerking was a huge trending topic online. “Don’t be weird… We’ve all done this,” he continued. “I’m not finna sit here and argue with y’all, not gonna lie. … Bro, I hate when y’all act too good for shit. It’s okay, bro. N***as just be on some random shit sometimes, n***a.”

He then backtracked and suggested it was a joke, and noticed a comment from a viewer suggesting he “got bricked off his own buns.” He laughed, “Hell no, bruh, you weird as hell… Not gonna lie, that just made me uncomfortable. But y’all n***as ain’t never grabbed y’all own ass, though?!”

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