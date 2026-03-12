Music

Shade 45 DJ and Radio Personality Lord Sear Dies at 53

Lord Sear will be honored during his Shade 45 slot tomorrow.

Lord Sear attends the "Everybody Can't Go" Album Release Party.
Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Lord Sear, the well-known Shade 45 DJ and radio personality, has passed away at the age of 53.

“Sear was more than a voice on the radio - he was a force, a friend, and family to so many of us!” the Sirius XM Radio channel said in a statement posted on X on Wednesday (March 11).

Shade 45 announced that Sear will be honored tomorrow, March 12, where “friends will come together during his slot to share memories.”

“Rest easy, Lord Sear. Your family, friends, and all of us on Shade 45 will never forget you,” the statement concluded.

Not long after the tragic news broke, Eminem shared condolences regarding the radio personality’s passing. “Sear was one of the greatest people to be around, I will never forget how he made me laugh on our tour together,” Em worte on X. “Our time on @Shade45 together was always some of my favorite interviews. He made the world a better place and I’m gonna seriously miss that. Rest in peace Lil Trey aka @LordSear!!!”

Mickey Factz and Peter Rosenberg were among those who shared their thoughts about Lord Sear on X.

Many, including Fat Joe, DJ Premier and Tony Yayo, commented on a statement posted on Instagram.

“Lord Sear’s legacy in hip hop runs deep,” the caption reads. “A proud member of the CM family, he first made his mark along side hip-hop artist Kurious, before going on to the legendary Stretch and Bobbito show, touring the world on Eminem’s Anger Management Tour, and spending over 20 years as a cornerstone of the Shade 45 family — he helped shape the culture at every level.”

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