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LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 09: T-Pain performs a free concert in Toshiba Plaza prior to game four of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at T-Mobile Arena on June 09, 2026 in Las Vegas, NV. LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO PUBLICATIONS DEVOTED EXCLUSIVELY TO THE ARTIST) Oliver Tree attends the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 02, 2024 in London, England.
Music

T-Pain Debuts Unreleased Oliver Tree Song Recorded Prior to Singer's Death

The two-time Grammy winner played the unreleased song at the Electric Forest music festival.

Jaelani Turner-Williams18 days ago
DJ ASAP and Wife Sentenced to 40 Years in Federal Prison for COVID Fraud Scheme
Pop Culture

DJ ASAP and Wife Sentenced to 40 Years for $30M Pyramid Scheme

Inside the $30 million ‘Blessings in No Time’ pyramid scheme that preyed on pandemic desperation and promised 800% returns within weeks.

Bernadette Giacomazzo37 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 07: Yung Miami visits SiriusXM Studios on May 07, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Yung Miami Says Criticizing DJ at White Party Was 'Immature': 'It Wasn't Who I Am'

The rapper and media personality said she was "trying to have fun" in the moment.

Jaelani Turner-Williams66 days ago
Yung Miami in a black dress at the iHeartRadio Podcast Festival, posing in front of event signage with logos.
Music

Yung Miami Responds to Clip Showing Her Calling DJ 'F*cking Trash,' Says She Meant 'No Harm'

In a comment shared on Instagram, Yung Miami insisted that she didn't mean anything by the moment, and she was just trying to have fun.

Joe Price75 days ago
DJ Dan, Influential West Coast House Music Pioneer, Dead at 57
Music

DJ Dan, InStereo Founder and West Coast House Pioneer, Dead At 57

Inside the life and legacy of the InStereo boss whose colorful, high-energy sets, chart hits, and West Coast sound changed dance floors worldwide.

Bernadette Giacomazzo110 days ago
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Aimé Leon Dore x Technics turntable
Style

Aimé Leon Dore and Technics Collab on New $2,100 Turntable

The SL-1200M7ALD Turntable comes in ALD's famous Mulberry Green.

Trey Alston119 days ago
Lord Sear attends the "Everybody Can't Go" Album Release Party.
Music

Shade 45 DJ and Radio Personality Lord Sear Dies at 53

Lord Sear will be honored during his Shade 45 slot tomorrow.

Jose Martinez128 days ago
A lively party scene with a diverse group of people dancing and taking photos. Some are holding drinks, and one person is on the floor.
Music

How Inbraza Builds Community Through Baile Funk

Founded by Brazilian creative Luara Brandão, Inbraza is building a platform for Baile Funk in Australia while centring QTBIPOC artists and recently taking the collective global through collaborations with JD Sports and New Balance.

Rachael Evans130 days ago
Police tape secures a crime scene with a police cruiser parked with flashing lights during an investigation at a residence.
Life

Mass Shooting at Cincinnati Music Venue Leaves Nine People Injured

The shooting reportedly took place during a birthday celebration.

Kris Seavers139 days ago
Two women in camo outfits pose by a giant DJ controller. The setting is dramatic with soft lighting.
Music

The Katayanagi Twins Are on a Mission to Save Auckland Nightlife

The West Auckland duo break down their rise, their sound, and why nightlife needs a reset.

Rachael Evans163 days ago
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Michael "5000" Watts wearing sunglasses and a gray hoodie poses with a hand gesture at an event with logos in the background.
Music

Michael "5000" Watts, Swishahouse Founder and Houston Hip-Hop Pioneer, Dead at 52

The DJ and producer helped popularize Houston's slowed-down sound and launched the careers of several rap stars.

Mark Elibert168 days ago
Kim Kardashian in a brown outfit and Kanye West in casual attire sitting together at an event.
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Played a DJ Set as North Was Being Born

Kim added that Ye played Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" when North was delivered.

Joe Price177 days ago
Ebro Darden attends as Teyana Taylor celebrates her Escape Room album and short film release.
Music

Ebro Shuts Down Narrative That He 'Killed' New York Hip-Hop

Hot 97's 'Ebro in the Morning' was canceled after 13 years earlier this month.

Jose Martinez201 days ago
Statik Selektah
Music

Statik Selektah Thinks Artists Will Suffer Due to Spotify Acquiring WhoSampled

“This is going to make it really unfair to independent artists.”

Trey Alston239 days ago
DJ Enuff.
Music

DJ Enuff Reflects on Hot 97 Departure, Says He Was at Station For 'Too Long'

The Heavy Hitter DJ was employed at the legendary hip-hop station for 27 years.

Trey Alston309 days ago
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DJ Funk Flex (aka Funkmaster Flex, Aston George Taylor Jr.) opens when Rapper Big Daddy Kane (aka Antonio Hardy) performs in concert with a live band at City Winery on February 1, 2024 in New York City.
Music

Funk Flex Denies Having DJ Enuff Fired From Hot 97: 'I Love Him to Death'

The DJ addressed speculation that he had his longtime friend axed from the hip-hop station.

Alex Ocho320 days ago
(L-R) Funk Flex and DJ Enuff.
Music

Funk Flex Responds to DJ Enuff Hot 97 Firing Allegations: 'Don't Play With Me'

Enuff, who has been sacked from the station after 27 years, believes in his "heart" that Flex was the one who had him fired.

Jaelani Turner-Williams322 days ago

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