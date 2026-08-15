The “Tour Yellow” Air Jordan 4 isn’t the only popular retro Air Jordan style returning in September. Jordan Brand is also bringing back the “Black Chrome” Air Jordan 8 next month.
Official images of the 2026 “Black Chrome” Air Jordan 8 retro (style code: 305381-007) have loaded on the backend of Nike’s website. The stealthy colorway originally released in 2003 as part of the model’s initial retro rollout. The sneaker features a predominantly black nubuck upper that’s offset by grey accents on the cross-strap buckles, the chenille patch on the tongue, and the overlay panels on the heel counter. Completing the look are metallic silver midsoles and black outsoles.
At the time of writing, this year’s “Black Chrome” Air Jordan 8 retro is scheduled to release on Sept. 12 via SNKRS and at select retailers for $215. Grab a closer look at the sneaker below.