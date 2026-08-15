The “Tour Yellow” Air Jordan 4 isn’t the only popular retro Air Jordan style returning in September. Jordan Brand is also bringing back the “Black Chrome” Air Jordan 8 next month.

Official images of the 2026 “Black Chrome” Air Jordan 8 retro (style code: 305381-007) have loaded on the backend of Nike’s website. The stealthy colorway originally released in 2003 as part of the model’s initial retro rollout. The sneaker features a predominantly black nubuck upper that’s offset by grey accents on the cross-strap buckles, the chenille patch on the tongue, and the overlay panels on the heel counter. Completing the look are metallic silver midsoles and black outsoles.