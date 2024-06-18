Rick Ross Celebrates 'Last Child Support Payment' on Father's Day While Ex Claims He's Hiding Other Kids

Rick Ross is the latest rapper to be accused of hiding secret children.

The allegation comes from Ross' ex Tia Kemp, who blasted the rapper online after he publicly celebrated paying his last child support payment on Father's Day.

"What would you rather celebrate, Father’s Day or the date of your last child support payment?" Ross asked on his Instagram Stories during the holiday weekend. "Or, what if your last child support payment was on Father’s Day weekend? That’s what you call divine divinity."

But Kemp, the mother of Ross' oldest son William Roberts III, 18, didn't find his post or the rapper's comments very divine.

"Listen here, bitch–every day I'm fucking hustlin'. I heard you was over there talking about you the best Father's Day gift you could have got was you sending your last child support pay payment or something," Kemp said around the 2-minute mark of the video below. "You stupid, silly motherfucker. Who the fuck give a fuck about your child support payments, bitch? And if I want some more, I’ll take my ass over to family court and get some while he going to college."