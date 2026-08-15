Gunna Says He's Been to the Gym Every Day for Three Years Straight: 'I Don't See Myself Stopping'

He details a dialed-in diet of green juices, seeded grapes, ginger shots, salmon, steak, and vegetables, saying he's still learning nutrition on the fly after growing up in a culture where fitness "wasn’t for everybody."

Gunna has opened up about how working out in the gym has become one of his most consistent habits. The Atlanta rapper appears on the latest cover of Men's Health and in a companion Gym & Fridge episode, he discussed his demanding fitness routine and eating habits. Around the seven-minute mark of the video below, The Last Wun artist shared that he maintains his active life through "discipline" and "challenging" himself daily. "I got to go to the gym. I've been doing it for three years straight and I don't see myself stopping," he said. "So just staying on myself, being hard on myself, showing up for my trainer, my trainer showing up for me."

Earlier in the episode, Gunna shared that his eating habits mainly consist of green juices, seeded grapes, ginger shots, salmon and supplements. In the companion story, the rapper explained that he wasn’t shown examples of dietary and physical health growing up. "We were not taught fitness like that," he said. "You got to be, like, that one who really didn't go and hang out with the other friends... It wasn't for everybody. You stayed in the backyard and played basketball. You kept going to practice, to the football field. It wasn’t for everybody."

While keeping himself strong physically and mentally, Gunna has built community through his Wunna Run 5K series, launched at Brooklyn's Prospect Park in September 2025 and since expanded to Atlanta, London, Johannesburg, Los Angeles, Toronto, Washington D.C., and other global cities, drawing thousands of fans.

"I started running for my mental health to block out whatever the outside world," Gunna told Men's Health. "I think it just kind of like triggered me into getting that runner's high. But you just get out, you get to running and love finishing the job."