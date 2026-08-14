When is Alex Eala’s Next Match?

There may be no more exciting young prospect in tennis right now than Alex Eala. The Filipino sensation has been steadily climbing the WTA rankings, trading the grueling grind of the ITF circuit for the bright lights and high stakes of WTA 1000 events. Eala has officially arrived at the Cincinnati Open, with her sights set on making more noise. After a first round bye, the Rafa Nadal Academy product is gearing up for one of the biggest weekends of her young career. For fans across the globe desperately refreshing their tournament apps, the question is simple: When does Alex Eala play again?
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A Hard-Court Breakthrough in Washington DC
To understand the hype surrounding Eala’s upcoming match, you have to look at how she got here. Eala has spent the last year drastically improving her hard-court game, adding significant pace to her first serve and showcasing a newfound aggressive mentality from the baseline.
Eala brings a 7-1 North American hard-court record into Cincinnati, a stretch that includes her victory at the Mubadala DC Open and round-of-16 appearance at the National Bank Open. Her strong play of late has ignited a run into the top-20, where she sits ranked No. 20 overall and is the No. 17 seed in Cincinnati, setting her up for a first-round bye.
The Weekend Showdown: Who, When, and Where
So, when is she back on the court? If you are planning your weekend viewing schedule, Eala is officially slated to face Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the second round on Saturday, August 15 at 11:00 a.m. ET. If she gets through the opening match, she could potentially face world No. 10 Amanda Anisimova for the first time ever.
While a possible matchup with Anisimova would make for must-see TV, it actually may not bode too terribly for Eala. The 21-year-old has posted an impressive 9-4 record against top-10 opponents.
If Eala can put together a deep run in Cincinnati, her final prep before the US Open, this could also give her a chance for a rematch against an opponent she’s struggled to defeat this season. Linda Noskova has had her number, beating Eala twice in 2026, by scores of 6-2, 6-0 at Indian Wells and 6-2, 6-4 in the Berlin Open semifinals.
Speaking of the US Open, Eala is a name you’ll find among the most intriguing picks to make a run, and checks in with odds of +2000 to win the tournament on Fanatics.
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