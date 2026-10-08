Diddy Faces Delayed Prison Release Date After Perks Behind Bars Revealed

Sean “Diddy” Combs is now scheduled to be released from prison a few weeks later after an NBC News report revealed how he was living a pampered life behind bars.

Federal Bureau of Prisons records indicate the disgraced mogul’s release date from Fort Dix federal prison is March 2, 2028. As of late last month, his release date had been pushed up from Feb. 5 to Jan. 21.

The new release date may be in response to four former inmates telling NBC News that Combs is spending thousands of dollars each month to have his fellow inmates cook and clean for him, make his bed, do his laundry, and give him massages.

Combs has reportedly been able to access contraband phones, which he uses to scroll Instagram and view sexually explicit photos sent to him by a woman he used to be romantically involved with. Diddy has also reportedly purchased antidepressants from inmates and drank alcohol which was presumably snuck in by guards.

“This is not some normal shit you see in jail. This is some rich shit,” a former inmate told NBC News. “It looks crazy, but again, it’s Diddy.”