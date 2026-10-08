Joe Manganiello Claims Sofía Vergara Ridiculed Him Over Adopted Dog During Health Scare

Joe Manganiello alleges he was ridiculed by then-wife Sofía Vergara for the chihuahua he adopted while battling a life-threatening autoimmune disease that had him contemplating suicide.

In an excerpt from his upcoming memoir, Bloodlines, obtained by People, Manganiello recounts spending seven years silently dealing with a mysterious illness that started shortly after his wedding to Vergara. The actor recalled encountering several health issues, including fevers, headaches, fatigue and an inability to walk due to excruciating abdominal pain.

During his search for answers, which never came, Manganiello lost 60 pounds and underwent an emergency procedure to remove a portion of his intestines, forcing him to use the bathroom with the help of an ostomy bag.

“It happened to me, and it’s the truth, and I have all the scars to prove it,” he said.

Manganiello claimed his marriage had “become devoid of any emotionality whatsoever” as he continued to deal with his health scare. The True Blood actor alleges Vergara refused to hug him, even when he begged her, and ridiculed him for the five-pound pup he adopted at a low point in his battle.