Jamie Foxx Talks Cloning Hallucinations In Rehab: 'I Saw Me Walk Into My Room'

Rumors of being cloned caused actor-comedian Jamie Foxx to believe it was true while he was in rehab.

In early 2023, the Academy Award winner suffered a hemorrhagic stroke and was hospitalized in Atlanta. Months later came the release of his Netflix satirical comedy, They Cloned Tyrone, and since Foxx was absent from the promotional tour, some were led to believe that the movie’s title hinted to him being cloned.

Although Foxx has repeatedly joked that being cloned wasn’t the case, in a new sit-down interview with Big Boy, the entertainer recalled hallucinating that there was truth to the rumors. The interview was to promote Foxx’s new Hulu stand-up special, Jamie Foxx: Take Care of Yourself.

“The clone thing was crazy,” Foxx said around the 18-minute mark of the video below. The 58-year-old added that he was “cut off” from the news while in rehab, even speculation about his health.

“When it came to me trying to figure out what really happened to me, I snuck my phone to see what people were saying. And when I read the clone thing, that made sense to me,” Foxx said. “I said, ‘Oh, I ain't had no stroke. They trying to clone me in here.’”