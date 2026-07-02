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Yung Miami Responds to "Spend Dat" Being Remixed With Indie.Arie Song After Singer Criticized Her

Indie.Arie recently co-signed criticism of the track that suggested it should be boycotted.

Indie.Arie and Yung Miami are pictured. Indie, left, wears a colorful headwrap and a white top. Miami, right, wears a pink and orange dress.
The Washington Post and Brianna Bryson via Getty Images

Yung Miami has shared her response to a mash-up of her song “Spend Dat” with India.Arie’s “Video” after the singer co-signed criticism of the rapper’s latest hit.

J. White Did It, the producer behind “Spend Dat,” shared a video on social media that showed him listening to a mash-up of the two songs. At the end of the video, J. White and two others laugh and clap, clearly enjoying the playful mash-up they made following the criticism. “Remix??” he captioned the post, to which Miami responded with a series of eyes emojis.

“Spend Dat” has been building up steam ever since Miami dropped it back in April. It has since peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it her first solo track to chart since “Rap Freaks” peaked at No. 81 in 2021. Despite its steady success, Miami earned herself a critic in R&B and soul musician India.Arie, who surely would take kindly to her 2001 debut single getting the “Spend Dat” treatment.

The four-time Grammy Award winner co-signed a Threads post that called for a “boycott” of the track. “I believe it’s degrading to our culture,” the user wrote. “At some point, we have to take seriously the power music has over our perception and the values it reinforces. This can’t be the song of the summer.”

Aerie responded in the replies, suggesting that she’s not a fan of it either. “I spent my entire adult life, caring way too much,” she wrote. “Because I finally learned that not everybody Cares (with a capital C) and explaining it to them is not gonna make them care. Everything you listen to see or eat is going to influence you. So make wise choices y’all.”

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