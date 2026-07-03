GET THE APP

STYLE

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Music

India.Arie Doubles Down on "Spend Dat" and Music Executives Criticism: 'Make Wise Choices Y'all'

Arie recently suggested she wasn't a fan of Yung Miami's "Spend Dat" and questioned people celebrating the legacy of Clive Davis.

Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration In Song - Arrivals
Paras Griffin / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

India.Arie has doubled down on her criticism of Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” and the legacy of the late music executive Clive Davis.

In a video post shared on her Substack titled "CLARITY. COERCION. CELEBRATION!!,” the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter clarified that she doesn’t think people should “boycott” Miami’s rising hit, but she does think listeners need to be more aware of what they’re supporting. She also used the opportunity to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her third studio album, Testimony: Vol. 1, Life & Relationship, but stressed that it was “wrongly reported” that she was the one calling for a “boycott” of the song.

"I did not call for a boycott; I commented on someone’s thread calling for a boycott,” she said. “I think people should learn how to do what’s best for them. That’s what I want for people. I want you to have an understanding of what’s good for you, and have the love for yourself to do it. That’s what I want. But also, who cares what I want for you? I know what I want for me, and I do what is best for me. … I think people just need to make choices for themselves."

The four-time Grammy Award winner co-signed a Threads post that called for a “boycott” of the track. “I believe it’s degrading to our culture,” the user wrote. “At some point, we have to take seriously the power music has over our perception and the values it reinforces. This can’t be the song of the summer.”

Aerie responded and suggested that she’s not a fan of “Spend Dat” either. “I spent my entire adult life, caring way too much,” she wrote. “Because I finally learned that not everybody Cares (with a capital C) and explaining it to them is not gonna make them care. Everything you listen to see or eat is going to influence you. So make wise choices y’all.”

She also addressed recent comments she made about the late Clive Davis in a series of posts on Threads after his death on June 22 at 94.

“ANY DOMINATE [sic] RECORD LABEL, at which Clive Davis was at THE TOP, for 5 decades?, hurt LOTS of artists getting there,” she wrote at the time. “When people talk about the music industry being so awful. It's the record label executives that do that. … THE POINT I'M MAKING IS: THAT NO RECORD LABEL EXECUTIVE WHO IS DOMINANT IN THIS BUSINESS IS ETHICAL.”

She said that she has plenty of negative experiences with music executives, detailing a story about when she was told she looked "too muscular" and “looked like Serena” on the original cover for Testimony Vol. 1. The record was released by Motown, which Sylvia Rhone was the president of at the time. While she didn’t initially name this music executive directly, she later let Rhone’s name slip when describing how she went behind her back to get Akon on a remix of “I Am Not My Hair,” despite Arie not wanting to work with him.

Related Stories

Indie.Arie and Yung Miami are pictured. Indie, left, wears a colorful headwrap and a white top. Miami, right, wears a pink and orange dress.
Music

Yung Miami Responds to "Spend Dat" Being Remixed With Indie.Arie Song After Singer Criticized Her

Indie.Arie recently co-signed criticism of the track that suggested it should be boycotted.

Joe Price25 days ago
Nicci Gilbert Joins the 'Spend Dat' Controversy Fray on 'Diary of a Diva'
Music

Nicci Gilbert Says Yung Miami's 'Spend Dat' Lyrics Are 'Witchcraft'

The Brownstone icon calls out the viral hit, claiming the lyrics are ‘witchcraft’ and warning about its influence on kids.

Bernadette Giacomazzo25 days ago
ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 21: Drake attends Lil Baby's "It's Only Me" album release party at Onyx Nightclub on October 21, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Yung Miami attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Yung Miami Calls for Drake to Hop on "Spend Dat" Remix: 'I Want Iceman!'

The former City Girls member wants another hit with her "In My Feelings" collaborator.

Jaelani Turner-Williams28 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
4
SneakersHyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: Everything You Need to Know
5
MusicKodak Black Earns 42 New RIAA Certifications, Including Three Double Platinum Albums
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App