India Arie

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Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration In Song - Arrivals
Music

India.Arie Doubles Down on "Spend Dat" and Music Executives Criticism: 'Make Wise Choices Y'all'

Arie recently suggested she wasn't a fan of Yung Miami's "Spend Dat" and questioned people celebrating the legacy of Clive Davis.

Joe Price14 days ago
Indie.Arie and Yung Miami are pictured. Indie, left, wears a colorful headwrap and a white top. Miami, right, wears a pink and orange dress.
Music

Yung Miami Responds to "Spend Dat" Being Remixed With Indie.Arie Song After Singer Criticized Her

Indie.Arie recently co-signed criticism of the track that suggested it should be boycotted.

Joe Price15 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 17: India Arie attends Jimmy Carter 100: A Celebration in Song at The Fox Theatre on September 17, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Yung Miami poses in the 2026 BET Awards Press Room at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

India.Arie Criticizes 'Mass Acceptance' of Yung Miami Song "Spend Dat"

The R&B and soul vocalist urged listeners to "make wise choices" about the music they consume.

Jaelani Turner-Williams16 days ago

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