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(L-R) Gloria Velez and 2Pac.
Music

Gloria Velez Recalls 2Pac Protecting Her During 'Aggressive' Confrontation: 'He Calmed Everything'

"When 'Pac moved, people shift and they listen," Velez said of the late rapper.

Trace William Cowen288 days ago
Gloria Velez x Jay-Z and Nas split image
Music

Gloria Velez Claims She Watched Nas Have Sex With Jay-Z's Girlfriend After "Oochie Wally" Shoot

Gloria Velez said Nas proposed a threesome with her and the woman, but she ultimately declined.

Joshua Espinoza289 days ago
Maino
Music

Maino Says He Shot Man Who Tried to Rob Brooklyn Sneaker Store: 'I Never Had to Go to No Court'

The rapper told DJ Vlad about the incident that took place in 2006.

tara mahadevan440 days ago
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No Jumper/YouTube
Music

DJ Vlad Says VladTV Has 'Nothing to Do' With Bricc Baby Arrest

The interviewer denies that his show was involved in 'Operation Draw Down.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams491 days ago
Marlon Wayans and DJ Vlad
Pop Culture

Marlon Wayans Flexes ‘Club Shay Shay’ Numbers After $40,000 DJ Vlad Dispute: ‘Juice Is Worth the Squeeze’

After Wayans asked Vlad for $40,000 for an interview, Vlad claimed Wayans could only pull 100,000 to 300,000 views.

tara mahadevan689 days ago
I don't know who this is. A person is speaking in a room with a monitor screen in the background. The person is wearing a v-neck shirt and has a serious expression
Music

Keefe D Denied Release Despite Wack 100 Posting Bail for 2Pac Murder Suspect

A Nevada judge denied the suspect's release because he failed to prove that the $112,500 bond "was obtained through legal sources.”

Joshua Espinoza758 days ago
Music

Yung Bleu Roasted by DJ Vlad for "Reading the Room" Diss Aimed at Him and Boosie Badazz

The Alabama rapper went to Dubai and got some bars off on Boosie Badazz and DJ Vlad.

Jaelani Turner-Williams815 days ago
Music

Boosie Badazz Claims He Makes $500K a Year Doing VladTV Interviews

Earlier this year, the rap veteran also revealed how much he makes to appear on podcast episodes.

Jaelani Turner-Williams985 days ago
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Music

Ne-Yo Apologizes After Criticizing Parents of Transgender Children: 'Gender Identity is Nuanced' (UPDATE)

The singer offered his opinion on transgender children in a recent interview with VladTV.

Jade Gomez1084 days ago
Music

Mase Allegedly Wrote "Crush On You" After Biggie Paid Him $7,500

The song was originally going to feature three verses from Lil Cease, prior to Lil Kim's involvement.

Jose Martinez1164 days ago
Screenshot from Part 22 of Tony Yayo's VladTV interview.
Music

Tony Yayo Tells DJ Vlad to ‘Shut the F*ck Up’ About Possible 50 Cent and Ja Rule Reconciliation

The bitter feud between 50 Cent and Ja Rule dates back to the late 1990s, and, according to Tony Yayo, shows zero signs of coming to an end.

Jose Martinez1171 days ago
Boosie Badazz interview with VladTV
Music

Boosie Badazz on Pras Cooperating With Feds: '90 Percent of Rappers Are Rats'

“There’s more rats in the music industry than the streets," the Baton Rouge 40-year-old declared when sharing his thoughts on Fugees rapper Pras.

Brad Callas1173 days ago
Boosie seated with his chest exposed.
Music

Boosie Badazz Admits to Masturbating in Airplane Bathroom When Discussing Desiigner’s Indecent Exposure Charge

"Go jack off in the bathroom" is Boosie's advice after Desiigner was charged with indecent exposure for allegedly exposing his penis aboard a flight.

Jose Martinez1174 days ago
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T.I. onstage during 2022 InvestFest; Boosie Badazz attends "Where's MJ?" premiere
Music

T.I. Responds to Boosie Badazz Saying He Nixed Joint Album Over Tip Snitching: ‘This Sh*t Ain’t Solid’

Boosie Badazz said in an interview with VladTV that his completed joint album with T.I. will not be coming out because Tip snitched on his dead cousin.

Jose Martinez1250 days ago
Young Buck and Tony Yayo at FINALE Nightclub on February 13, 2015
Music

Tony Yayo Recounts Young Buck Getting His Chain Snatched in Chicago: ‘He Got Caught Slipping’

Tony Yayo recounted the time Young Buck got his chain snatched while in a Chicago club back in 2004, and admitted his G-Unit associate was "caught slipping."

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1347 days ago
Juelz Santana in an interview with VLAD TV
Music

Juelz Santana Reflects on How Jay-Z and Cam'ron 'Never Really Clicked and Meshed Too Well'

Juelz Santana has opened up about how the Diplomats’ relationship with Jay-Z's Roc-A-Fella came to an end, and said Cam’ron and Hov had a “funny” relationship.

Joe Price1354 days ago

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