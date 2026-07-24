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The rapper appeared on VladTV and discussed Harvey's alleged past relationships, going so far as to list men who have been romantically tied to the model.Joshua Espinoza
Complex’s annual Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking reflects which personalities dominated the past year.Complex
The Complex Hip-Hop Media Power Ranking reflects which personalities have the most power in hip-hop media, from Joe Budden to Angie Martinez to Elliott Wilson.Complex Staff
In a new interview, Atlanta producer Zaytoven spoke about why he turned down Jeezy’s offer to buy the beat for “Icy” in favor of giving it to Gucci Mane.Joe Price