Telfar Debuts a New Sleeveless Crewneck Featuring the Twin Towers on 9/11

On Friday (Sept. 11), Telfar debuted a new sleeveless crewneck sweatshirt featuring what appears to be an inkblot Rorschach-style depiction of the New York City skyline on September 11, 2001.

“NYC ♾️ FOREVER,” reads the Instagram caption showing off the daring piece, a washed-white sleeveless crewneck. The product is listed on Telfar’s website as the ‘Ink Blot Test Sleeveless Crewneck,’ although the URL for the product page indicates that it was initially listed as the ‘World Trade Sleeveless Crewneck.’ The item description simply reads, “IYKYK,” aka “If you know you know.”

The sleeveless sweatshirt is available on the website now for $158.

An Instagram post of the item, visible below, seems to anticipate possible pushback. It contains a slide that reads, “Instead of investigating this sweater — investigate 911.”