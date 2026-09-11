Style

Telfar Debuts a New Sleeveless Crewneck Featuring the Twin Towers on 9/11

The 'Ink Blot Test Sleeveless Crewneck' is available now and features a distinct view of the New York City skyline on September 11, 2001.

A sleeveless beige crewneck sweater with a black graphic of a city skyline emitting smoke, designed by Telfar.
Telfar

Key Takeaways

  • Telfar debuted a washed-white sleeveless crewneck featuring an inkblot-style image that appears to depict New York City’s skyline and the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001.
  • The brand lists the $158 piece as the “Ink Blot Test Sleeveless Crewneck,” though its product URL initially identified it as the “World Trade Sleeveless Crewneck” and its description reads, “IYKYK.”

On Friday (Sept. 11), Telfar debuted a new sleeveless crewneck sweatshirt featuring what appears to be an inkblot Rorschach-style depiction of the New York City skyline on September 11, 2001.

“NYC ♾️ FOREVER,” reads the Instagram caption showing off the daring piece, a washed-white sleeveless crewneck. The product is listed on Telfar’s website as the ‘Ink Blot Test Sleeveless Crewneck,’ although the URL for the product page indicates that it was initially listed as the ‘World Trade Sleeveless Crewneck.’ The item description simply reads, “IYKYK,” aka “If you know you know.”

The sleeveless sweatshirt is available on the website now for $158.

An Instagram post of the item, visible below, seems to anticipate possible pushback. It contains a slide that reads, “Instead of investigating this sweater — investigate 911.”

While the sweatshirt is certain to provoke some reactions from streetwear enthusiasts, Telfar is not the first streetwear brand to make reference to the Twin Towers. As reported by Sole Supplier, Awake NY debuted a pair of zip-up fleeces as part of its SS22 collection that featured a depiction of the Twin Towers. However, that piece didn’t feature a plume of smoke, like the Rorschach inkblot sleeveless sweatshirt from Telfar.

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