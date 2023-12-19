The Game Looks Back on Beefs With Jay-Z and Eminem: 'I Tend to Do That'

Game added that he and Jay both have mutual friends, explaining that their in-song feud was not one of “malice.” Instead, Game said, he merely gets “competitive” with other artists.

“He was the top dog, and I tend to do that,” he told Vlad. “Even on my last album with, you know, throwing shots at Eminem and beefing with Eminem. It was just me being upset with Dr. Dre.”

Per Game, Dre “can’t out-rap me,” so he chose to direct his frustrations at Eminem.

The conversation was then steered back to the topic of Jay-Z, with Vlad pointing out Game’s “My Bitch” disses.

“I get real disrespectful when I’m beefing, man,” Game said when looking back on the track. “Jay took all that shit to heart and I don’t know if he’s forgiven it. At this point, it’s been a long time.”

Game then detailed how he sees his and Jay’s individual trajectories, making a point to highlight their astrological similarities.

“We both Sagittarius, we both great rappers,” Game said. “Obviously, for accolades wise and as far as his career has been , he’s gonna be highly touted. But as far as skillset, HOV is not confused on what I can do.”

See more above. Game also touches on his exit from Aftermath to sign with Geffen/A&M, a move he attributes in retrospect to "some Jimmy Iovine bullshit."