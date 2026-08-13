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Vic Mensa Addresses Ongoing Public Dispute With Cam'ron

"I think sometimes we’re not all having the same conversation," Mensa said of his back-and-forth with Cam.

Split image of Vic Mensa and Cam'ron.
Shareif Ziyadat/Getty; Monica Schipper/Getty

Vic Mensa shared his thoughts about the public back-and-forth involving him and Cam’ron on a recent episode of The Breakfast Club.

“I think sometimes we’re not all having the same conversation, like nationality and ancestral origin, and culture,” he said at the 2:25 mark. “These are all different things.”

On the July 15th episode of Talk With Flee, Cam made reference to an offensive remark made by co-host Sen City, who said, per Cam, that people in Africa stink after visiting the continent.

“I’m not African,” Cam said. “I fuck with Africans… I’m not African, bro. Sen went to Africa and told me people stink.”

In a social media post responding to Cam, Mensa started off by saying, “I saw Cam’ron saying he’s not an African and Africa stinks,” before playing the above clip.

Vic would go on to break down Cam’s possible ancestral origins, based on his last name, Giles, and how they likely trace back to Africa.

When Cam fired back at Vic, he was caught up on how Mensa incorrectly attributed the disrespectful remark about people in Africa to him, overlooking his message about being in denial regarding his ancestral origins.

Vic addressed Cam’s comments in his new interview, but also took time to give a wider view.

“I do see oftentimes that comments are made that Black Americans have no culture. I mean, that’s just untrue,” he said. “Black American culture is the most globally influential culture on the planet. Every corner of the planet is emulating Black American culture. And the truth is also that we’ve been fed an anti-Black narrative on all sides. As Black American people, we’ve been fed an anti-African narrative.”

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