Vic Mensa Addresses Ongoing Public Dispute With Cam'ron

Vic Mensa shared his thoughts about the public back-and-forth involving him and Cam’ron on a recent episode of The Breakfast Club.

“I think sometimes we’re not all having the same conversation, like nationality and ancestral origin, and culture,” he said at the 2:25 mark. “These are all different things.”

On the July 15th episode of Talk With Flee, Cam made reference to an offensive remark made by co-host Sen City, who said, per Cam, that people in Africa stink after visiting the continent.

“I’m not African,” Cam said. “I fuck with Africans… I’m not African, bro. Sen went to Africa and told me people stink.”