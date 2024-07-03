Travis Kelce Says 'Do Not Drop The Baby' Was His No. 1 Goal Joining Taylor Swift Onstage

Travis Kelce successfully made his onstage debut as part of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in June.

During the season finale of the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end recapped the final night of Swift's recent performances at London's Wembley Stadium, when he performed alongside his girlfriend for her song "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."

"I initially mentioned it to Tay, I was like, 'How funny would it be if I just like rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 act?'" Kelce said about his tour cameo around the 49-minute mark of the video below. "She started laughing. She was like, 'Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?'"

The decision was a no-brainer for Kelce, who continued, "I was just like, ‘What? I would love to do that. Are you kidding me?' I’ve seen the show enough—might as well put me to work here.' And sure enough, she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in."