Travis Kelce Says 'Do Not Drop The Baby' Was His No. 1 Goal Joining Taylor Swift Onstage

Travis Kelce successfully made his onstage debut as part of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in June.
During the season finale of the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end recapped the final night of Swift's recent performances at London's Wembley Stadium, when he performed alongside his girlfriend for her song "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."
"I initially mentioned it to Tay, I was like, 'How funny would it be if I just like rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 act?'" Kelce said about his tour cameo around the 49-minute mark of the video below. "She started laughing. She was like, 'Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?'"
The decision was a no-brainer for Kelce, who continued, "I was just like, ‘What? I would love to do that. Are you kidding me?' I’ve seen the show enough—might as well put me to work here.' And sure enough, she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in."
But while Kelce avoided riding in on a bike as "the safest option" so he didn't run into fellow dancers, he explained that his dance was also a tribute to Jim Carrey's character of Lloyd Christmas in Dumb & Dumber.
"It's such a fun, playful part of the show, and it was the perfect area or perfect time for me to go up there, just be a ham and have some fun, not only with her…but [with] the crowd and really try and get everybody excited for the rest of the show. It was awesome."
As for the Lloyd Christmas dance, Kelce revealed that it's one of his "favorite dances of all time," and that he never knew when it would be the best time to do it.
Swift was pleased with Kelce's guest appearance, and the NFL star called not disappointing the 14-time Grammy-winner "all that really matters."
"You can do no wrong when Taylor's on stage," Kelce said. But the athlete made sure that he stuck to one rule: "Do not drop the baby."
"The golden rule was ‘Do not drop Taylor. Get her to the couch safe,'" he joked.
For months before hitting the stage, Kelce was often in the audience for Swift's performances, with the musician even occasionally shouting out the Super Bowl champion.