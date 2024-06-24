Watch Travis Kelce Join Taylor Swift on Stage for the First Time Ever

Kelce has been omnipresent at Swift's London shows over the weekend.

Jun 24, 2024
Taylor Swift performs on stage in a white outfit with two male dancers in black and white formal wear during a music event
Taylor Swift performs on stage in a white outfit with two male dancers in black and white formal wear during a music event

Taylor Swift surprised fans during her concert at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, when Travis Kelce joined her on stage for the first time ever.

The moment came when Swift performed "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The three-time Super Bowl-winning tight end was dressed in a tux and a top hat, and was very game, as he was in full character alongside the other dancers.

wake up babe a new angle of travis kelce on stage at the eras tour carrying taylor swift dropped pic.twitter.com/HWOEHZBgPL

— remi 🫶🏻 (@remisversion) June 23, 2024
Twitter: @remisversion

This marked the first time Kelce joined Swift on stage as he usually catches the show from the VIP tents. He's been a mainstay during Swift's 8-show run at London's Wembley stadium, where he was most recently seen having a blast with none other than Tom Cruise.

Travis Kelce and Tom Cruise becoming best friends was not on my bingo card pic.twitter.com/9dtuPwIxB1

— BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) June 23, 2024
Twitter: @BBQChiefs

Swift has clearly been enjoying her time London, and made sure to let the crowd know it on Sunday.

"It's just insane what I'm looking at right now. I'm looking at 89,000 people who decided to come hang out with us on the Eras Tour," said Swift, per Us Weekly. "I'm gonna be honest with you. I have my ways of telling, before I even hit the stage, what kind of crowd I'm walking out to see. I've got my little spies. By my spies, I mean my parents."

She added, "They'll kind of wander around and they'll watch during the opening artists' sets and they'll come back, and I gotta tell you, my dad bursts into the dressing room [and] he says, 'You don't understand. You don't get it. Night 1 was crazy [and] up here, Night 2 up here, [but] Night 3 it's off the charts, Tay. You're gonna love them. They're absolutely insane.'"


Taylor SwiftTravis KelceComplex Music NewsComplex Sports

Latest in Music