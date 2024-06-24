Watch Travis Kelce Join Taylor Swift on Stage for the First Time Ever

Swift has clearly been enjoying her time London, and made sure to let the crowd know it on Sunday.

"It's just insane what I'm looking at right now. I'm looking at 89,000 people who decided to come hang out with us on the Eras Tour," said Swift, per Us Weekly. "I'm gonna be honest with you. I have my ways of telling, before I even hit the stage, what kind of crowd I'm walking out to see. I've got my little spies. By my spies, I mean my parents."

She added, "They'll kind of wander around and they'll watch during the opening artists' sets and they'll come back, and I gotta tell you, my dad bursts into the dressing room [and] he says, 'You don't understand. You don't get it. Night 1 was crazy [and] up here, Night 2 up here, [but] Night 3 it's off the charts, Tay. You're gonna love them. They're absolutely insane.'"