Lil Wayne's Ex-Wife Denies His Mom Encouraged Them to Have a Child as Teens

Toya Johnson-Rushing, the ex-wife of Lil Wayne, disputed claims that the rapper’s mother, Jacida Carter, wanted them to have a child when they were teens.

The former spouses, who share a daughter, 27-year-old Reginae Carter, welcomed the future socialite and podcaster when they were 15 and 16. Over the years, it’s been rumored that Weezy’s mother had a conversation with the then-couple and requested that they have a child to fulfill her loneliness, which Johnson-Rushing denied on a recent episode of Rickey Smiley on the Spot. Wayne also claimed that the conversation happened while on a July episode of podcast Friends Keep Secrets.

“When I saw that I cringed because I don’t know where that comes from,” Johnson-Rushing said around the 35-minute mark of the episode below. “But his mom never made us have no kid. We didn’t even know we were having a kid.”