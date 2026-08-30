Lil Wayne's Ex-Wife Denies His Mom Encouraged Them to Have a Child as Teens

Toya Johnson-Rushing, the ex-wife of Lil Wayne, disputed claims that the rapper’s mother, Jacida Carter, wanted them to have a child when they were teens.
The former spouses, who share a daughter, 27-year-old Reginae Carter, welcomed the future socialite and podcaster when they were 15 and 16. Over the years, it’s been rumored that Weezy’s mother had a conversation with the then-couple and requested that they have a child to fulfill her loneliness, which Johnson-Rushing denied on a recent episode of Rickey Smiley on the Spot. Wayne also claimed that the conversation happened while on a July episode of podcast Friends Keep Secrets.
“When I saw that I cringed because I don’t know where that comes from,” Johnson-Rushing said around the 35-minute mark of the episode below. “But his mom never made us have no kid. We didn’t even know we were having a kid.”
“But in his mind he’s maybe stuck there and really believes that happened, but I don’t know that to be true.”
The reality television star went on to call the five-time Grammy winner “a great dad” although he was “very busy” when his daughter was a child. Wayne also has three sons, which he shares among three other women, including actress Lauren London and R&B singer Nivea.
On Friends Keep Secrets, Wayne claimed that his mother asked him for a grandchild when he was 14 years old because his father was slain in the same year. Around the same time, the rapper was heading on tour with the Hot Boys and his mother allegedly feared being “lonely” without him.