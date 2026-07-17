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Latto Claps Back at 'B*tch Boy' Who Calls Out Her Parenting Skills

The rapper has made it very clear she isn't a fan of her motherhood being questioned.

Latto.
Paras Griffin/WireImage

Latto is not the one to play with when it comes to her parenting, and she made that very clear on social media this week.

On Friday (July 17), the Big Mama rapper was quick to clap back at an X user who had a criticism of a video (soundtracked by her "Chrome Heart Diaper Bag" song) which showed her walking towards a plane on an airport tarmac, while wheeling her and 21 Savage’s newborn child.

"No amount of money would allow me to put my newborn on a plane. I struggle with ear pops as a grown man,” the person wrote. To which Latto responded: "Good thing this not yo child bitch boy."

It didn't end there. The X user returned fire, telling Latto: "No shit… given the whole wedlock thing."

Latto first confirmed her newborn's birth back in May, when she shared a sweet video on her socials. It featured footage of her pregnancy including the reactions of her friends and family when she told them the big news, ultrasound appointments, studio sessions, and even clips of her baby shower.

21 Savage is shown at the baby shower and his tattooed hand appears to be guiding the ultrasound instrument over her stomach.

More recently, she discussed which parent the child resembles most — and it’s not Latto. "That's my little girl. But I will say she's got my dimple. She got my curls–curly girly. That's about it right now," she said. "Definitely look like her daddy."

21 Savage's daughter with Latto makes his fourth child, as he has two older sons with Keyanna Joseph and another daughter from a previous relationship.

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