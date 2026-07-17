Latto Claps Back at 'B*tch Boy' Who Calls Out Her Parenting Skills

Latto is not the one to play with when it comes to her parenting, and she made that very clear on social media this week.

On Friday (July 17), the Big Mama rapper was quick to clap back at an X user who had a criticism of a video (soundtracked by her "Chrome Heart Diaper Bag" song) which showed her walking towards a plane on an airport tarmac, while wheeling her and 21 Savage’s newborn child.

"No amount of money would allow me to put my newborn on a plane. I struggle with ear pops as a grown man,” the person wrote. To which Latto responded: "Good thing this not yo child bitch boy."

It didn't end there. The X user returned fire, telling Latto: "No shit… given the whole wedlock thing."