R&B Star Nivea Reveals Leukemia Diagnosis and New Outlook

The 44-year-old did not disclose the type or stage of the blood cancer, but she spoke candidly about its impact. The diagnosis, she said, has changed the way she views everything from her relationships to her career. “Everything has been put into perspective,” she explained.

Nivea has opened up about a private health battle, revealing that she was diagnosed with leukemia earlier this year. During a recent appearance on the digital series Cadillac Chronicles , the R&B singer said she has been undergoing treatment for several months and relying heavily on her faith throughout the process.

Rather than allowing the illness to consume her outlook, Nivea said she is concentrating on her daily progress and the people who have supported her. She credited God with carrying her through the physical and emotional demands of treatment and said she now moves through life with a deeper sense of gratitude.

That renewed perspective has also pulled her back toward music. “I’m just getting back to what I love most,” Nivea said. Although she has not announced a new project, her comments suggest that recording is once again becoming part of her life as she continues to prioritize her recovery.

Nivea became a major presence in early-2000s R&B with records including “Laundromat,” “Okay” and “Don’t Mess With My Man.” The latter reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned a Grammy nomination.

Her career and personal life have also remained connected to two of music’s biggest names: Lil Wayne and producer-songwriter The-Dream, and the 2007 single “I Love Your Girl” addressed the trio’s tumultuous relationship at the time.

Nivea shares a son with Lil Wayne — who is currently performing as a rapper under the name Lil Novi — and three children with The-Dream, whom she married in 2004 before their divorce was finalized in 2008.