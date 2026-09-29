Steve Lacy Opens Oh Yeah? Tour With The Smiths Cover

Steve Lacy did his best Morrissey impression during the opening night of his Oh Yeah? Tour.

The 28-year-old musician began his 27-city North American tour at the Armory in Minneapolis on Sunday night (Sept. 27), and midway through the concert he performed cover of The Smiths' 1984 deep cut, "This Night Has Opened My Eyes.”

"It's just been one of my favorite songs since I was a stoner in high school," Lacy told attendees, according to Stereogum. "It might really suck."