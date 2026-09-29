Music

Steve Lacy Opens Oh Yeah? Tour With The Smiths Cover

The Grammy-winning musician called the 1984 classic one of his "favorite songs" since high school.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 27: Steve Lacy attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Columbia Pictures' "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" at Dolby Theatre on July 27, 2026 in Hollywood, California.
Brianna Bryson/WireImage

Key Takeaways

  • Steve Lacy launched his 27-city North American tour at the Armory in Minneapolis on Sunday night.
  • During the show, the Grammy winner covered The Smiths' 1984 deep cut "This Night Has Opened My Eyes.”
  • Steve Lacy played his ten-track new album Oh Yeah?, which was released July.

Steve Lacy did his best Morrissey impression during the opening night of his Oh Yeah? Tour.

The 28-year-old musician began his 27-city North American tour at the Armory in Minneapolis on Sunday night (Sept. 27), and midway through the concert he performed cover of The Smiths' 1984 deep cut, "This Night Has Opened My Eyes.”

"It's just been one of my favorite songs since I was a stoner in high school," Lacy told attendees, according to Stereogum. "It might really suck."

The song was recorded for a 1983 Peel session and never made it onto a proper studio album, although it appeared on the compilations Hatful of Hollow and Louder Than Bombs.

Co-produced by Lacy, Oh Yeah?, was released July 17 through RCA and featured SZA, Erykah Badu and Cecile Believe.

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Steve Lacy Opens Oh Yeah? Tour With The Smiths Cover