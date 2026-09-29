Sports

Lionel Messi Recreates Viral World Cup Stare Before Scoring Wild Free Kick

Messi flashed his viral expression before bending in a stunning free kick seconds later.

Key Takeaways

  • Lionel Messi recreated his viral World Cup stare before curling a free kick into the net from an extremely tight angle for Inter Miami.
  • The goal equalized the match against the Columbus Crew, but Miami ultimately lost 2-1.

Lionel Messi has scored his share of ridiculous free kicks, but his latest for Inter Miami came with a familiar warning.

With Miami trailing the Columbus Crew, Messi stood over a free kick near the right side of the goal at an extremely tight angle. Before taking it, the 39-year-old flashed the same raised-eyebrow, pursed-lip stare that went viral during his confrontation with Jude Bellingham in Argentina's World Cup semifinal win over England.

Roughly 10 seconds later, Messi wrapped his left foot around the ball and curled it directly into the net for the equalizer. A fan shot showed just how sharply the ball bent toward goal, making the strike resemble an Olimpico despite coming from a free kick.

Miami ultimately lost 2-1, but Messi recreating his viral World Cup expression quickly became the highlight.

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