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Steve Lacy Announces 27-City Oh Yeah? Tour, First Headlining Trek in Four Years

The tour kicks off Sept. 27 in Minneapolis.

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Steve Lacy will be hitting the road this September in support of his third album, Oh yeah?

The 28-year-old artist has announced the Oh Yeah? Tour, a 27-city Live Nation-promoted run across North America this fall following the July 17 release of his latest LP.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 14 at 10 a.m. local time on the official website of the Grammy winner. The run marks Lacy's first headline dates since his sold-out 2022 Give You The World Tour.

Oh yeah? is a self-produced, 10-track set that follows Lacy’s 2022 effort, Gemini Rights. The record leans on rock, R&B, experimental pop, psychedelia, and trip-hop sensibilities, while including collaborations with SZA on the funk-driven "Is It Cool?,” Erykah Badu on "Pure Colour," more.

The tour opens Sept. 27 at The Armory in Minneapolis and ventures through major markets including Chicago's Aragon Ballroom on Sept. 30, New York's Radio City Music Hall on Oct. 10, Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on Nov. 11, and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Nov. 21, before closing Nov. 30 at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in Vancouver, Canada.

Other stops include Boston, Washington, D.C., Miami, Atlanta, Nashville, Austin, and Seattle.

Lacy has carved out a distinct path in contemporary music over the past decade, earning a Grammy Award for Best Progressive R&B album for Gemini Rights, and placing two songs in the Spotify Billions Club. His 2022 single "Bad Habit" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The musician is also set to reconnect with his fellow members of alt-R&B band The Internet for their fifth album.

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