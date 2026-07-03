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Miguel
Music

Miguel Claims His Label Is Preventing Him From Releasing Another Album, Says Deal is 'Not Fair'

The singer recently dropped 'Caos,' his first album in eight years.

tara mahadevan220 days ago
A person with insect-like features and antennae stands in a field, wearing a golden jacket and pants, with a surreal, artistic style.
Music

SZA Expands Grammy-Winning 'SOS' Album With 'Lana'

Ben Stiller was enlisted in the run-up to the album, which serves as the deluxe version of 2022’s 'SOS.'

Trace William Cowen574 days ago
Latto is pictured washing a car.
Music

Latto Pours the World a Glass of 'Sugar Honey Iced Tea' on New Album f/ Megan Thee Stallion and More

Latto's third studio album also sees her enlisting Teezo Touchdown, Ciara, and more.

Trace William Cowen707 days ago
Tinashe performs on stage, kneeling on a car with a microphone. She wears a stylish, form-fitting outfit with knee-high boots. The background features dynamic visuals
Music

Tinashe Says Former Label RCA Is 'Gagging' at the Success of "Nasty"

The viral record has been Tinashe's first Billboard-charting song as lead artist in ten years.

Jaelani Turner-Williams764 days ago
Music

Normani on Parents Being Diagnosed With Cancer: 'This Is Bigger Than the Music'

The singer, who announced her upcoming solo debut album, spoke candidly with 'Who What Wear' about her parents' cancer diagnosis.

Jaelani Turner-Williams876 days ago
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Music

Normani Announces Debut Project: ‘Crying Typing This…‘Dopamine’ The Album’

The singer announced her long-awaited debut on X, after multiple hiatus between her singles "Motivation," "Wild Side," and "Fair" featuring Cardi B.

Jaelani Turner-Williams877 days ago
The cover art for Brockhampton's 'The Family' album
Music

Brockhampton Share Two New Albums 'The Family' and 'TM'

Brockhampton dropped their new album 'The Family' on Thursday, and a follow-up full-length, 'TM,' arrived at midnight Friday. Stream both projects here.

Joe Price1338 days ago
SZA 2022 Complex cover story
Music

SZA on Living Her 'Ideal Situation' as an Artist

As fans await the rollout of SZA's long-awaited new album, the singer reflects on how her current situation as an artist is actually her "ideal" scenario.

Trace William Cowen1383 days ago
sleepy-hallow
Music

Sleepy Hallow Shares Debut Album 'Still Sleep?'

Sleepy Hallow has shared his new album 'Still Sleep?,' which includes the previously released songs "2 Sauce," "2055," "Chicken," and "Mi No Sabe."

tara mahadevan1871 days ago
SZA
Music

SZA Reacts to "Good Days" Dropping off the Hot 100: 'I Really Hate My Label. So Much' (UPDATE)

The Grammy-nominated songstress didn't provide any further details about her comment, though many suspect she was taking aim at Top Dawg Entertainment.

Joshua Espinoza1878 days ago
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nudydrev4l
Music

Young Nudy Shares New 'DR. EV4L' Project f/ Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, and G Herbo

Young Nudy has returned with a new 13-track project titled 'DR. EV4L.' The tape features appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, and G Herbo.

Abel Shifferaw1886 days ago
watts feels
Music

Khalid Joins Watts on "Feels"

Khalid teams up with emerging singer-songwriter Watts for the song "Feels" via Keep Cool/RCA Records, a song that Watts had originally released in 2018.

tara mahadevan1953 days ago
mulatto tape
Music

Listen to Mulatto's New Project 'Queen of Da Souf'

Mulatto has released her new project 'Queen of Da Souf' via RCA Records. The mixtape includes features from Gucci Mane, City Girls, 21 Savage, and more.

tara mahadevan2156 days ago
Sleepy Hallow and Sheff G
Music

Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow Announce RCA Records Partnership, Share New Song "Tip Toe"

Frequent collaborators Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow are teaming up with RCA Records for a new deal, and to celebrate they've dropped a new track.

Joe Price2165 days ago
tinashe genre
Music

Tinashe Says We Need to 'Abolish' All Music Genres

Tinashe thinks musical genres need to be abolished, citing her own experiences as an R&B artist and the fact that rap and R&B were founded based on race.

tara mahadevan2173 days ago
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flo milli
Music

Flo Milli Drops 'Ho, Why Is You Here?' EP, Shares Video for "Weak"

Rising 20-year-old Mobile, Alabama rapper Flo Milli is set to make a big splash with the release of her new EP, 'Ho, Why Is You Here?'

Joe Price2184 days ago

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