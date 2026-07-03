Erykah Badu

Erykah Badu is a singer, songwriter, and producer who emerged as a defining voice in neo-soul and alternative R&B in the late 1990s. Originating from Dallas and linked to the Soulquarians collective, she blends jazz, hip-hop, and soul with socially conscious lyrics, crafting a sound that challenges conventional pop music categories. Her distinctive vocal phrasing and Afrocentric aesthetic have become hallmarks of her artistry. Her relevance in alternative R&B comes from her commitment to blending spiritual themes with experimental production, notably on albums like *Mama’s Gun* and *New Amerykah*. Fans return for her poetic storytelling and genre-defying approach, as well as her captivating live performances that incorporate improvisation and political commentary.

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Erykah Badu performs at Alcatraz in Milan, Italy.
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Watch Erykah Badu Refuse to Comment on Kanye West After Attending an L.A. Show

Badu was asked after posting several videos on Instagram, praising the set design, rapping along to Ye's lyrics, and calling the show "phenomenal."

Jose Martinez101 days ago
Jack Harlow wearing a brown cap, sunglasses, and a textured coat, looking upwards. They have a beard and an earring.
Music

Jack Harlow Taps Into Electric Lady Studios History on 'Monica,' Earns Soulquarians Comparisons

The 28-year-old opted for one of the most iconic studio spaces on the planet for his latest album.

Trace William Cowen128 days ago
A drummer wearing glasses and a beanie plays a drum set on stage, with microphones positioned around him.
Music

Questlove Teases Soulquarians Reunion Inspired by D'Angelo's Death

The Roots drummer reveals plans to revive his legendary crew of collaborators.

Brendan Frederick130 days ago
J. Cole with dreadlocks sits on railroad tracks, wearing a striped jacket and denim shorts, looking contemplative.
Music

J. Cole's 'The Fall-Off' Album: Features and Production Credits

According to Cole, his latest album was “made with intentions” to be his last.

Trace William Cowen163 days ago
Vinyl set of Erykah Badu's "Mama's Gun" with gold records and album cover featuring her portrait.
Music

Erykah Badu "Mama's Gun" 25th Anniversary Gold Black Ice 2LP: How to Buy

The neo-soul classic is available now on vinyl in a special 25th anniversary edition on Complex.

Complex Staff193 days ago
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MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 07: Erykah Badu performs at Alcatraz on November 07, 2025 in Milan, Italy. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: Amanda Seales attends the 84th Annual Peabody Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on June 09, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.
Pop Culture

Amanda Seales Says Erykah Badu Had Her Fired From Writing Gig Because She Called Her 'Crazy'

Seales also said she never wanted date any of the singer's former partners.

Jaelani Turner-Williams206 days ago
Erykah Badu performs on stage, wearing a tall hat and a light-colored coat, gesturing with her hand while singing into a microphone.
Music

Erykah Badu Stops Show to Call Out Front-Row Fans for ‘Mean-Mugging’ Her and Sitting Down

Badu paused her set to scold front-row fans sitting and staring her down mid-performance.

Mark Elibert237 days ago
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 22: Rapper The D.O.C., aka Tracy Curry, attends the premiere of HBO's "The Defiant Ones" at Paramount Theatre on June 22, 2017 in Hollywood, California. MILAN, ITALY - NOVEMBER 07: Erykah Badu performs at Alcatraz on November 07, 2025 in Milan, Italy.
Music

The DOC Talks 'Mutual Respect' With Ex Erykah Badu, Calls Her 'Powerful'

The Dallas-born artists share a 21-year-old daughter, Puma Curry.

Jaelani Turner-Williams243 days ago
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 22: Rapper The D.O.C. attends the premiere of "The Defiant Ones" at Paramount Theatre on June 22, 2017 in Hollywood, California. BERLIN, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 04: American singer Erykah Badu performs live on stage during a concert at the Uber Eats Music Hall on November 4, 2025 in Berlin, Germany.
Music

The DOC Talks Erykah Badu Breakup, Says She Didn't Want Him to Help on Dr. Dre Album

The rapper and songwriter was asked to leave Dallas to help Dre.

Jaelani Turner-Williams254 days ago
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 05: Erykah Badu performs onstage during Night 2 of the 2025 Essence Festival Of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 5, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 10: Big Boi and Andre 3000 of Outkast perform at One MusicFest at Lakewood Amphitheatre on September 10, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.
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Erykah Badu Denies Being Subject of OutKast's "Ms. Jackson," Jokes Her Mother Is Convinced It's Her

The vocalist joked that her mom has a "T-shirt" and "bumper sticker" dedicated to the 2000 song.

Jaelani Turner-Williams268 days ago
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NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 05: Singer Jill Scott performs onstage during Night 2 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 5, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 14: D'Angelo performs onstage at The Tabernacle on June 14, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Jill Scott Pays Tribute to D’Angelo Following His Death, Reveals She Never Met Him

Jill Scott recently tweeted about how much she loves D'Angelo.

Jaelani Turner-Williams277 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 28: (L-R) André 3000 and Fashion Icon Award Honoree Erykah Badu attend the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City.
Music

Erykah Badu Jokes About Losing Child Support When Asked If André 3000 Is Better Than Black Thought

The vocalist said she's "inspired" by 3000, whom she shares a son with.

Jaelani Turner-Williams318 days ago
Erykah Badu Explains The Scent of Her Viral Pssy Incense 'Strawberries & Gunpowder'
Pop Culture

Erykah Badu Explains The Scent of Her Viral 'P*ssy' Incense

'I'm giving you a gift of Badu p*ssy incense,' she said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo320 days ago
A man wearing a purple Los Angeles Lakers cap and a dark jacket, looking to the side.
Music

The Alchemist Explains Why His Album With Erykah Badu Didn’t Drop as Expected

Al said a release date of August 29 never came out of his mouth.

Mark Elibert321 days ago
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Erykah Badu Announces Release Date for 'Abi & Alan,' A Joint Album With The Alchemist
Music

Erykah Badu Announces Release Date for 'Abi & Alan,' A Joint Album With The Alchemist

The Queen of Neo-Soul & the acclaimed producer are also on tour.

Bernadette Giacomazzo338 days ago
A man wearing glasses, a purple beanie, and a dark jacket stands on stage with musical equipment in the background.
Music

The Alchemist Responds to Fan Backlash Over AI Cover Art for Erykah Badu Collab "Next to You"

Alchemist defends AI art for new Erykah Badu collab amid fan backlash over the “Next to You” single cover.

Mark Elibert393 days ago

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