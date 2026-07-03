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Steve Lacy's third studio album is a self-produced personal statement featuring SZA, Erykah Badu, and Cecile Believe, due July 17, 2026.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
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January’s Biggest Celeb Jewelry Purchases: Ye’s $850,000 Fronts, North West’s First Grills, and More
A round up of the biggest celeb jewelry purchases this past month from Playboi Carti, North West, Ye, Tainy, and more.Lei Takanashi
From designing for Club Manaco to creating Met Gala looks for Erykah Badu & Lil Uzi Vert, here's everything you need to know about fashion designer Thom Browne.Lei Takanashi
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Meet L’Enchanteur, the Brand Behind Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Erykah Badu, and Lauryn Hill’s Bold Jewelry
L’Enchanteur's Soull and Dynasty Ogun create beautiful jewelry for musical icons. Here's how they got their pieces on Jay-Z, Beyonce, Lauryn Hill, and More.Aria Hughes