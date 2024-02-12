Soulja Boy Chimes in On Joe Budden and Kai Cenat Beef: 'Let the Youngins Do Their Thing'

"I mean, I just feel like you gotta let the youngins shine. It's a new day and age, you know what I'm saying?" Soulja told the outlet. "It's 2024. When I came out, I dealt with the same thing, you feel what I'm saying? I just feel like, let the youngins do they thing, feel what I'm saying? It's a new wave. Shout out ti Kai, shout out my boy, Adin [Ross], shout-out all the streamers."

It's fair to say that Soulja empathizes with Cenat, as the rapper caught an unprovoked dragging from Ice-T nearly 20 years ago. At the time, the veteran West Coast rapper blamed Soulja for the state of hip-hop, going as far as telling the then-17-year-old to "eat a dick."

When asked if it reminded him of his beef with Ice-T in 2007, Soulja agreed. "That's exactly what it is, 'cause, you know, people don't understand the new age. Twitch streaming, it's a whole new wave," he said. "So when I came out dancing, streaming, then Apple Music came out, now we got TikTok...Listen, Joe Budden, all my people out there, y'all gotta adjust with the times. Let my new people shine."