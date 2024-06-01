Rihanna Celebrates Receiving Two RIAA Recognitions: 'Ain't No Back and Forth'

Rihanna's "Diamonds" shine even brighter these days.

In her latest history-making move, the Bajan singer has earned two special certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA): Most Diamond Singles for a Female Artist and Most Diamond Certified Titles for a Female Artist. The achievements are huge, considering that the 9-time Grammy winner hasn't released an album in eight years, her last LP being Anti in 2016.

Rih's songs that have been certified Diamond include "Work" featuring Drake, "Needed Me," "Umbrella" featuring Jay-Z, "Stay" featuring Mikky Ekko, "We Found Love" with Calvin Harris, "Love the Way You Lie" with Eminem, and the aptly titled "Diamonds."

Reacting to her RIAA wins in true Rihanna fashion, on Friday (May 31), the artist and beauty entrepreneur shared her RIAA Diamond certifications on X, writing, "ain't no back n forth."