ASAP Rocky Playfully Trolls Man Flirting With Rihanna: 'Don't Be Romantic'

While leaving an event in New York City on Sunday, May 12, ASAP Rocky playfully trolled a paparazzo who casually flirted with Rihanna.

As seen in the video below—taken by paparazzo Cesar Pena—Rocky and Rihanna attended a party celebrating the second birthday of their son RZA. RiRi was on the receiving end of plenty of happy Mother's Day wishes when one comment cut through the noise. "Rih, happy Mother's Day, sweetheart," said the fan, who appeared to have a white rose for the singer-songwriter.

"Don't be romantic to my girl like that," Rocky said with a smile on his face. "What's up, n***a?" After a brief pause, Rocky makes it clear that he's playing around. "I'm playing with you," he laughs before making his exit with Rihanna.