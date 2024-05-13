ASAP Rocky Playfully Trolls Man Flirting With Rihanna: 'Don't Be Romantic'

While leaving an event in New York City on Sunday, May 12, ASAP Rocky playfully trolled a paparazzo who casually flirted with Rihanna.
As seen in the video below—taken by paparazzo Cesar Pena—Rocky and Rihanna attended a party celebrating the second birthday of their son RZA. RiRi was on the receiving end of plenty of happy Mother's Day wishes when one comment cut through the noise. "Rih, happy Mother's Day, sweetheart," said the fan, who appeared to have a white rose for the singer-songwriter.
"Don't be romantic to my girl like that," Rocky said with a smile on his face. "What's up, n***a?" After a brief pause, Rocky makes it clear that he's playing around. "I'm playing with you," he laughs before making his exit with Rihanna.
This isn't the first time ASAP Rocky has made an effort to make sure people are giving Rihanna, with whom he shares two kids, some space in public. Last year, a video showed Rocky telling two men to stop fighting when in the presence of RiRi. "Y'all n****s act like gentlemen right now, you heard?" Rocky said in the clip. "I got my lady in here. Y'all n***as calm that shit down, man. Don't be in the section doing all that shit. Calm that shit down, y'all act like gentlemen when y'all in our presence."