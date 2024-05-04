Fans Speculate Drake Is Still Heartbroken Over Losing Rihanna to ASAP Rocky

Is it a surprise to anyone that Drake might still be in his feelings over Rihanna?

That's what some listerners believe after hearing his new Kendrick Lamar-aimed diss track "Family Matters," where Drake threw in some lines directed at ASAP Rocky:

"Rakim talkin' shit again

Gassed 'cause you hit my BM first, n****, do the math, who I was hittin' then?

I ain't even know you rapped still 'cause they only talkin' 'bout your 'fit again

Probably gotta have a kid again 'fore you think of droppin' any shit again

Even when you do drop, they gon' say you should've modeled 'cause it's mid again

Smokin' Fenty 'bout it, should've put you on the first one, tryna get it in

Ask Fring if this a good idea the next time you cuddled in that bed again

She'll even tell you leave the boy alone 'fore you get your head split again"

Rocky last dissed Drake on the Metro Boomin and Future-assisted "Show of Hands," subbing Drizzy with lines like, "N****s in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin'?"

On that track, Rocky claimed to have slept with the mother of Drake's son, Sophie Brussaux, which Drake responds to in "Family Matters," alluding to the fact that he was dating Rihanna at the time.

For the rest of the verse, Drake contends with the Harlem native fathering two children with Rih. The couple, who've dated since 2020, share sons RZA, who turns 2 this month, and 8-month-old Riot Rose.

On X, multiple users accused Drake of being hurt that Rihanna allegedly broke things off with him, as the two reportedly dated on-and-off from 2009 to 2016, per Billboard. The artists also collaborated on songs "Take Care," "What's My Name?" and "Work," the last of which Drake swore off performing live.