Music

Rick Ross Travels to Paris Following Domestic Violence Arrest

The rapper followed through on his plan to indulge in a "a bowl of rigatoni with heavy marinara."

CINCINNATI, OHIO - AUGUST 14: Rapper Rick Ross performs a post game concert after a game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park on August 14, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Tanner Pearson/Getty Images

Rick Ross set off for Paris to have a upscale dining experience just days after being arrested for domestic assault.

On Monday (Oct. 5), the Set In Stone rapper posted an Instagram carousel of his time at French restaurant César Paris, where the host promised Ross “the best rigatoni in town.” The rapper’s music played over the restaurant speakers while he was served.

“One request,” Ross said. “Heavy marinara,” in reference to a bizarre statement to reporters outside the courthouse after his arrest.

Last week, Ross, 50, proclaimed his innocence to Miami news station WSVN, calling the allegations made by his ex-girlfriend, 39-year-old Jazzma Kendrick, “fabricated.” He also detailed plans to indulge in a meal of “rigatoni with heavy marinara.”

On Oct. 1, the “Aston Martin Music” rapper was arrested and charged with battery in the alleged assault of Kendrick, who posted photos to Instagram that showed her with a bruised lip. Ross was accused of repeatedly striking Kendrick, choking her until "she could not breathe," slamming her against a wall, and wounding her lip.

Upon being released on bail, Ross was issued a stay-away order and waived his right to appear in court during a pre-trial hearing.

Prior to Ross’ arrest, Kendrick wrote on Instagram Stories that she’s had time to “process” and “start healing” from the alleged assault. “Speaking up wasn't easy, but your support reminded me I made the right choice,” she wrote.

The former couple began dating in August 2025 and eventually broke up. The pair appeared to reconcile months later and walked the BET Awards carpet together the following June.

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