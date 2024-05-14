Meek Mill Claims Michael Rubin's Awkward 'Bunny Hop' Video Came From a Prison 'Game'

The Philadelphia native reflected on his embarrassing viral video when it was brought up on X.

May 14, 2024
Romain Maurice / Getty Images
Billionaire mogul Michael Rubin once made Meek Mill do bunny hops after winning against him in a tennis game. But in hindsight, the Philadelphia rapper doesn't see anything wrong with the 2021 viral video.

After Meek controversially made an X post that read, "They paying 'n****rs' to tear n***as down!" a user responded by seemingly calling the rapper a sellout.

"How much did they pay you to do this?" the person asked, sharing Rubin's aforementioned clip.

But Meek made light of it, claiming the "bunny hops" came from "a game" that he "started from prison."

"We used to make killers do bunny hops when they loss because it was too hostile for money," he continued, also sharing the video to DThang and Tdot's 2020 song "Bunny Hop."

"This be us!!! ima get Rubin to bunny hop for me okay lol ima teach him d thang hop!" Meek added.

This a game I started from prison we used to make killers do bunny hops when they loss because it was too hostile for money … https://t.co/gNsF3HQ9sW this be us!!! ima get Rubin to bunny hop for me okay lol ima teach him d thang hop! https://t.co/p9QDmwD8jP

— MeekMill (@MeekMill) May 14, 2024
Twitter: @MeekMill

But others weren't buying it, convinced that Meek was participating in what appeared to be a humiliation ritual.

"N***a they was treating you like Kim Kardashian in Jail stop acting tough," wrote one user.

Avatar character Aang looks frustrated speaking on a phone in a cartoon scene

Luckily, the video isn't quite Meek's most embarrassing footage, as Jay-Z once asked Mill why he posted a clip of him slipping and falling on ice, which he recounted on Complex's GOAT Talk.

