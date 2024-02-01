CJ Stroud Responds to NBC Cutting His Jesus Christ Mention From Postgame Interview

Pivoting to football, can you elaborate on what you learned or experienced during this rookie season?

I really just came in and was trying to be as confident as possible. I knew that I was going to make mistakes, but I mean, those mistakes are going to make me better in the long run. But we got a pretty good rhythm after around like week three and really started playing some good ball. So, I think this year has been a successful one and just a learning experience, you know, trying to hopefully get back to that moment where we were in the divisional game and, and find a way to win. So, a lot of things to learn from and I am really just really blessed and excited to have such a great year and hopefully do better next year.

You've already established yourself as one of the elite quarterbacks in the league in year one. How does it feel to already have experienced this level of success this early into your career and garner the respect of your peers?

The respect part is probably the biggest thing. Like after games, going to some of your favorite players that you grew up watching and being able to look them in the eye, and they show you respect right back and tell you they respect your game. And, you know, just to keep going, a lot of great advice I got in some of those conversations. It's been cool just to see that. And with a lot of success comes a lot of expectations and a lot of people watching. So really, I'm just going to try to be on my A-game, stay humble through everything and just rely on my faith and things like that. My family, and really just try to have a better year next year for sure.

Was there any player this year that you got a chance to speak to after a game that showed you respect and it meant a little more getting their respect than others?

Myles Garrett. I didn't play against him the first time we played them in week 16. I was hurt with a concussion and then I came back and played against him in the playoffs. I got to talk to him after the end of the game and a little bit during the game and it was just a lot of respect there, you know. I told him he's probably the best player in the league, just every year that he's definitely the most talented, but he puts in the work.

He's a freak of nature, and I think him and Laremy Tunsil had a great battle that day. LT did a great job protecting me and we got the win, but just to see that respect from one of the best players to ever play the game, you know, it was really cool for sure.

This wasn’t only your first year, but also your head coach Demeco Ryans’ first year as a head coach. Can you explain what your relationship is like with him and how you both fed off each other this past season?

It was dope man. Demeco is a great coach. He's somebody who's played at a high level. So he gets that and, he's a player's coach, he wants the best for his players. I told him once, it’s not on us, it’s in us, we just have to get our rhythm. Once we get the ball rolling, just don't look back. He's a great coach, he's a great coordinator, and a great play caller. He made me better a lot, and especially in practice and things like that. So, I'm really blessed to be with a head coach that not only is a great football coach but a great person, a man of God.

You’ve spoken about your influences before with African American quarterbacks, how Michael Vick is the reason you were No. 7. How does it feel to be part of the current Black quarterback renaissance in the NFL?

I'm super blessed to just bring hope to our community. Growing up, it wasn't it wasn't always like that. So I know Michael Vick was a big person for me. Cam Newton, Deshaun Watson, a lot of guys and honestly. Warren Moon, Randall Cunningham, my dad used to make me watch their tapes growing up. So, it's really cool just to be able to keep the train going. But I really just want to give respect to the guys who started it, even in different sports. Like Jackie Robinson, Warren Moon, Randall Cunningham, Bill Russell, guys like that who really blazed a way for our community to be able to play these sports that we love for sure.

You aren’t the inventor of "The Squabble" but you definitely popularized it this year. The dance has taken over not only the NFL, but sports and pop culture as a whole. How does it feel being from California and seeing your culture become a staple in pop culture?

Yeah, it was cool man. I've been doing that dance as long as I can remember, probably since like seventh, eighth grade. We used to hit our squabble, you know, me and the homies. So it's cool just to see California have something that we can get involved in. Like a lot of other dances are from the south or like up north like New York, you know, stuff like that.