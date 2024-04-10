Megan Thee Stallion Reflects on 'Dark Times' After Being Shot: 'I Knew I Wasn’t Myself'

Megan Thee Stallion experienced life-altering trauma in 2020 that greatly impacted her mental health.

That July, the rapper was shot in the foot by now-incarcerated artist Tory Lanez and later, she was involved in an assault trial that centered on the Canadian rapper.

But years before Megan took the stand, she was wracked with ongoing stress that prevented her from enjoying her success. In a new Women's Health interview, the 29-year-old discussed the public scrutiny she endured, and recalled what she called "dark times." The month after she was shot, Megan was featured alongside Cardi B on "W.A.P," that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, although, mentally, Megan couldn't fully savor the achievement.

“Before I went onstage, I would be crying half the time because I didn’t want to [perform], but I also didn’t want to upset my fans,” she told Women's Health.

"I didn’t want to get [out] from under the covers,” she continued. “I stayed in my room. I would not turn the lights on. I had blackout curtains. I didn’t want to see the sun. I knew I wasn’t myself. It took me a while to acknowledge that I was depressed. But once I started talking to a therapist, I was able to be truthful with myself."