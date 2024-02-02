Megan Thee Stallion Says If “Hiss” Hits No. 1 She’ll Go Back to Drinking Hennessy With a Straw, Referencing Nicki’s “Big Foot” Line

Megan Thee Stallion has responded to Nicki Minaj's various disses with a subtle shot of her own.
On the live radio app Stationhead, the Houston Hottie opened the lines to chat with fans on the platform frequented by Nicki. In her talk with fans, Meg seemingly responded to Nicki's line on "Big Foot," referencing her alleged heavy drinking behavior.
"Your flow is such a bore/Drinkin' a bottle of Henny through a straw," Nick said in her song. According to Meg, if her new single "Hiss" tops the Billboard Hot 100, she may revert to her old ways and bring that straw out.
"If we go number one, bitch, I might put the straw back in the fifth of Hennessy, bitch. I might have to go back," Meg said.
Elsewhere in the Stationhead conversation, Megan also warned Nicki that if she keeps going with her verbal attacks, she'll call Roc Nation to handle the situation.
"Don't make me call Roc Nation," Meg can be heard saying throughout all the laughter in the chatroom. This seemed to be a response to Nicki claiming that Roc Nation, which manages Megan, put up money to have others talk down on Nicki's name on social media and hired bots to push "Hiss."
Meg's comments are the first she's given since the Pink Friday 2 rapper unleashed "Big Foot," where she set out to eviscerate her peer by dissing her deceased mother, the Tory Lanez shooting incident, and so much more. Minaj has been relentless in calling out Megan Thee Stallion on social media and others who work with her, including Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez.
"Spending SOOOOOOOO MUCH MONEY but she's the lil broke independent artist," Nicki wrote. "Desiree, you gotta let it go, baby. The world knows she's ass & can't rap. Stop fkng trying to make fetch happen. #BigFOOT. I just put out a song with NOOOOOO promo. No video. It's alrdy #2."
Minaj added, "On the next song I delve into all the ppl Desiree allegedly fired for unknown reasons…other things as well. so many ppl were blind sighted & hurt by her. Allegedly. She's willing to go broke to try to replace me…? Fix it JESUS. #GoodFoot."