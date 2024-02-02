Megan Thee Stallion Says If “Hiss” Hits No. 1 She’ll Go Back to Drinking Hennessy With a Straw, Referencing Nicki’s “Big Foot” Line

Megan Thee Stallion has responded to Nicki Minaj's various disses with a subtle shot of her own.

On the live radio app Stationhead, the Houston Hottie opened the lines to chat with fans on the platform frequented by Nicki. In her talk with fans, Meg seemingly responded to Nicki's line on "Big Foot," referencing her alleged heavy drinking behavior.

"Your flow is such a bore/Drinkin' a bottle of Henny through a straw," Nick said in her song. According to Meg, if her new single "Hiss" tops the Billboard Hot 100, she may revert to her old ways and bring that straw out.

"If we go number one, bitch, I might put the straw back in the fifth of Hennessy, bitch. I might have to go back," Meg said.

Elsewhere in the Stationhead conversation, Megan also warned Nicki that if she keeps going with her verbal attacks, she'll call Roc Nation to handle the situation.

"Don't make me call Roc Nation," Meg can be heard saying throughout all the laughter in the chatroom. This seemed to be a response to Nicki claiming that Roc Nation, which manages Megan, put up money to have others talk down on Nicki's name on social media and hired bots to push "Hiss."